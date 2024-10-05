Why Is Olivia Colman Absent From Heartstopper Season 3? Explored

The third season of Heartstopper, which fans were eagerly looking forward to, was released on Netflix on October 3. It marked the return of the leads, Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) figuring out their relationship and wondering what's next. However, one person, in particular, is missing. Nick's lovely mom Sarah, played by Olivia Colman, is nowhere to be found this season.

Fans have greatly appreciated Colman's presence as Nick's mother, especially in the scene where he comes out as bisexual and is accepted with grace and support. Such heartwarming mother-son moments are missing from this season. However, the Fleabag actress regretted the fact that she couldn't shoot this season.

In an interview with Forbes, Colman cited her hectic work responsibilities as the main reason she wasn’t part of season three. She said, "I couldn’t do number three. I couldn’t fit it in. I feel awful about that. I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever been part of." Still, she expressed that she has no problems with filming either a spin-off or a fourth season, which she would gladly participate in.

In a tear-jerking scene in Alice Oseman's graphic novel, Nick talks to Sarah about his boyfriend, Charlie, and Charlie’s struggles with mental illness. Sarah explains to her son, "Love can't cure mental illness," making it a crucial scene for season 3 of the show. Oseman understood Colman wouldn't be available so she had to come up with another way.

The Heartstopper creator told Entertainment Weekly, "I knew that conversation needed to happen, but sadly it couldn't be with Nick's mom. So I did have a backup plan at that point." In the comics, Nick has an aunt and uncle, Diane and Richard, who were left out of the series, as they did not serve much to the plot. However, since there is no Colman, Oseman came up with the idea to add the aunt and then make her a therapist.

Not long after figuring out that Colman has a scheduling conflict, they discovered that Hayley Atwell, known for Captain America and Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning, was keen to step into the series and join the cast. Oseman and her team jumped at the chance since the Agent Carter actress herself would be joining the 3rd season.

Oseman explained the process of reworking the scenes to the outlet, saying, "At that point, obviously, I couldn't just shove her into the story for that one scene. It wouldn't make any sense." She highlighted how she had to add and replace some new scenes while giving Aunt Diane's character a good introduction and establishing her relationship with Nick. This followed a gentle segway to the final scene in the series, which retained the same emotional impact as it would have in Nick's mom's presence.

Kit Connor, Joe Locke, and Hayley Atwell's Heartstopper Season 3, not starring Olivia Colman, is available on Netflix for binge-watching.

