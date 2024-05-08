Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Raj Anadkat aka Tapu is all set to return to television screens once again. The actor has signed up for a new Gujarati show. He will play the lead character opposite Sana Sheikh. Read on to learn more details about the project.

Raj Anadkat shares his excitement about signing a new project

In Raj Anadkat’s recent vlog, he revealed that he has bagged a new project. Without divulging into details, he said “I’ve got a new show. I’m super duper excited for this new journey and I’m going to play the lead character.”

Later in the vlog, he is also seen driving to the office and signing the show. After coming out, he expresses his gratitude.

Meanwhile, Colors Gujarati shared glimpses of Raj Anadkat’s upcoming show. He is paired opposite actress Sana Amin Sheikh. The show is titled United State of Gujarat and Raj will essay the role of Keshav and Sana will essay the role of Kay. It will air on Colors Gujarati soon.

“Please keep loving me and my character. I am tight-lipped about the show but I can’t wait to share all the details,” he added.

For the unversed, this new project will mark Raj’s return to the screen after two years of his last show. He used to play Dilip Joshi’s son Tappu in the sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He was a part of the show for five years before he quit in December 2022. Nitish Bhulani replaced Anadkat as the new Tappu.

For the unversed, Raj Anadkat recently made headlines owing to his alleged engagement with co-star Munmun Dutta. However, both refuted the rumors and slammed the trolls for spreading false news.

