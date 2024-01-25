After facing delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the filming for Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 has finally concluded, as revealed by the film's star, Ryan Reynolds, in an Instagram announcement on Wednesday.

Ryan Reynold concludes filming Deadpool 3 with a cheeky Instagram post

In his post, Ryan Reynolds expressed gratitude to the cast, crew, and director Shawn Levy, giving a humorous nod to co-star Hugh Jackman. The heartfelt message, typical of Reynolds and the Deadpool character, was accompanied by a cheeky picture of the superhero's spandex crotch.

Check the Instagram post here.

"Reynolds shared insights into the filming journey, noting The suit hides blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman… all under the stalwart leadership of @slevydirect



I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn’t happen very often. See ya July 26th… (Cross swords and sad emoji) "

Hugh Jackman also waved goodbye saying, “What a ride!!! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie. Well, not the training and diet but the other 93.2%. To the best cast and crew, thank you! You are all aces. To two of my best mates @VancityReynolds and @ShawnLevyDirect I literally couldn’t have done this without you. Literally! July 26th can’t come soon enough. Time to shave.”

Deadpool 3 finally filmed after SAG-AFTRA strike delays

Originally slated for a May 3, 2024 release, Deadpool 3 experienced delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, along with other films. The new release date is set for July 26, marking Deadpool's official entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Disney's acquisition of Fox.

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy teased the movie TIFF in September 2023, saying, “We wanted something that felt, grounded, real…You put Hugh Jackman in his most iconic character alongside Ryan Reynolds in his most iconic character; it’s more of a descendant of Midnight Run, and 48 Hours, and Planes, Trains and Automobiles more than it’s a descendant of Airplane.“

The film promises a reunion for Reynolds and Jackman, who shared the screen in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine. While Reynolds previously portrayed a version of Deadpool in the same film, it received negative reviews. Now, "Deadpool 3" brings the iconic characters together, despite Wolverine's apparent demise in 2017's Logan. In the world of superhero movies, characters often find a way back, especially with the multiverse dynamics of the MCU.

The eagerly awaited Deadpool 3 is set to hit cinemas on July 26, promising a mix of humor, action, and the much-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe debut for the beloved antihero.

