Is Tokyo Revengers Season 3 on Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime, Crunchyroll, or Hulu? Where to watch online, and Streaming details

Tokyo Revengers Season on October 3, 2023, is presently adapting the Tenjiku arc, which is the penultimate arc of the Tokyo Revengers manga series created by Ken Wakui. The storyline keeps observing Takemichi Hanagaki, who returns to the present and realizes that it is nonetheless fraught with threats and chance, potentially leading to the loss of the whole lot he holds dear.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 streaming details and more

Tokyo Revengers Season Three is available for streaming on Disney Plus.

The anime collection has faithfully observed the manga, and Season 3, which covers the Tenjiku arc, is not an exception. This arc, named after the rival gang Tenjiku, delves into Takemichi's journey as he returns to the prevailing and witnesses a series of occasions that would result in the tragic loss of life of his friends, with Mikey being the only chargeable for it all. Takemichi yet again embarks on an undertaking to trade the past and prevent these activities from occurring.

The voice forged consists of Yūki Shin as Takemichi Hanagaki, Yū Hayashi as Manjirō Sano, Masaya Fukunishi as Ken Ryūgūji, Showtaro Morikubo as Tetta Kisaki, Masaaki Mizunaka as Keisuke Baji, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Takashi Mitsuya, Tasuku Hatanaka as Hakkai Shiba, Azumi Waki as Hinata Tachibana, Ryōta Ōsaka as Naoto Tachibana, and greater.

Tokyo Revengers

Takemichi Hanagaki, a down-and-out freelancer, discovers that his simplest center school girlfriend, Hinata Tachibana, has been brutally killed by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang. Devastated, he reveals himself on an education station platform and is pushed onto the tracks with the aid of a crowd of people. As he closes his eyes, wondering if he's about to die, he inexplicably travels lower back in time 12 years. Given a second danger to relive his life, Takemichi comes to a decision to look for revenge in opposition to people who ruined his existence.

