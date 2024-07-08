Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Spend Sweet Time at Motorcycle Race in Germany

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant were recently seen having a great time in Germany. The two artists donned great smiles while wearing cozy yet killer outfits. Read on to learn how the Matrix star spent his day with the person he likes being around.

Keanu Reeves spends quality time with Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves may have been the most loved actor, but deep inside he loves motorcycles. Just as he loves his long-time girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, who was recently seen accompanying the star, as they attended a recently held motorcycle race.

While it is rare for the two artists to make a public appearance, Reeves and Grant were present for the final day of the MotoGP Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland.

As the John Wick star and Alexandra Grant wowed their fans, the two even waved the checkered flag at the race together.

Both Keanu Reeves and his visual artist's girlfriend were seen happy, having broad smiles on their faces.

Keanu Reeves was seen in an all-denim look. With a fabulous denim jacket, the actor attended the race, pairing it with pants. On the other hand, Grant was seen wearing a light blue colored sweater, while also having a pair of chunky sunglasses.

As per a source who had spoken to PEOPLE, the Speed actor has a great passion for motorcycles.

“Motorcycles are a huge part of his life," the insider stated to the publication. The source also stated that his girlfriend, Grant does not mind the actor’s interest in motorcycles and racing.

About Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant

Both Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant were friends for a long time before they got into a relationship. They were also artistic collaborators before.

They made their relationship public in 2019. As per sources, both Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant like to keep things private.

The insider also mentioned to PEOPLE that even though they both are invited to many events, they selectively choose the events, and only attend those that matter to them.

As per the words of an insider, the publication had also reported that Reeves and Grant like to be home and call friends over for dinner and hang out.

Another source mentioned that the Constantine actor is in his happiest relationship with Grant.

