'Count Me In': Joe Morton Hopes For Third Speed Movie After Sandra Bullock And Keanu Reeves Express Interest

American actor Joe Morton recently shared his views on joining a potential third Speed movie sequel after Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves expressed their desire to reunite onscreen and shared their intent to return for Speed 3 if it happened.

While fans would be thrilled to see another Speed movie, Morton isn't convinced yet as he raised crucial questions regarding the potential project. In addition, Morton, who played Lieutenant Herb McMahon in the original 1994 action thriller Speed, told TMZ that if the vehicle is right and screenwriter Graham Yost may join, "count me in."

Joe Morton shares if he would consider returning for a potential Speed 3 sequel

Joe Morton recently shared his thoughts on whether he would like to reprise his role and reunite for a potential third Speed movie sequel. As reported by TMZ, the actor told the outlet that "he would love to reunite" with Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves, but he has some questions regarding the characters and plot.

Morton shared that the first film had that iconic bus, noting, "'Speed' was a wonderful roller coaster ride; the bus had to careen through the city, jump a gap in a bridge, and couldn’t go below 50 mph, or it would blow up," he said, adding, "What’s 3’s vehicle?" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sandra Bullock Has One Wish Before She Dies And It Includes Keanu Reeves; Deets Inside

The actor noted that in the first movie, the bus was set to blow up if it slowed down below 50 miles per hour. That is why he is curious about what vehicle they'd use for the next movie if it happened in the future.

Morton continued, "Keanu’s character was involved because he foiled Dennis Hopper’s plan to blow up a building. Who’s the new villain? Is Jack still a cop? What’s the villain’s connection to Keanu?"

The outlet further noted that Joe Morton shared that if the screenwriter Graham Yost, who wrote the screenplay for Speed (1994), were to join, he would too, saying, "If he is, count me in!"

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock on potential Speed movie

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves have collaborated on two films together. They first starred in Jan de Bont's action thriller Speed (1994) and in Alejandro Agresti's directed fantasy romance film The Lake House. Reeves and Bullock recently appeared on the 50MPH podcast and shared that they would like to reunite on-screen again for a new project.

The actors also shared their thoughts on the possible third Speed movie sequel. Bullock played the role of Annie Porter, and Reeves portrayed the character of Officer Jack Traven in the original movie.

ALSO READ: 'Before I Leave This Planet': Sandra Bullock Express Desire To Act Together One More Time With Keanu Reeves Before She Dies

Speaking on the possibility of another movie in the Speed franchise, the actor said, “I mean, you know — we’d freakin’ knock it out of the park.” Bullock also shared how she wants to reunite with The Matrix movie star, saying, “Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera. Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Are we on little scooters at Disneyland?”

Advertisement

The 59-year-old actress then shared her views on sharing the screen with Reeves in the Jan de Bont's action thriller, saying, “I felt very comfortable with Keanu. There was nothing that I couldn’t try or do or say that he wouldn’t have, I felt, fought for me to do or say or try, and that kind of trust is very rare with actors. Anytime I threw something his way, he swatted it right back, and you just go, ‘OK, there’s my partner.’”