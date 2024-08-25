‘It Was Great’: Christian Slater's Push-Up Victory Over Channing Tatum Gets Him An ‘Ego Boost’

Recently, Christian Slater, aged 55, had an experience to be proud of. While shooting for his new movie titled Blink Twice, he apparently beat Channing Tatum in a push-up contest. In an interview with PEOPLE, Slater stated that in one go he could do 52 push-ups. He even added humorously that more was possible but then he decided not to make everyone embarrassed.

Moreover, Slater jokingly referred to his victory as an “ego boost,” explaining that he was happy about having “kicked Magic Mike’s ass.” This playful rivalry brought some excitement into their work. For this reason the actor’s win was particularly memorable especially considering Tatum’s fitness level.

The movie is called Blink Twice and it is directed by Zoë Kravitz who used to be known as Lenny Kravitz’s daughter. It stars several big names including Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, Geena Davis and Simon Rex among others. Tatum plays a mysterious billionaire while Ackie plays a cocktail waitress who gets fascinated by him leading her to a private island where things take a turn for the worst.

In addition to meeting Tatum on the set of this film, Zoe Kravitz also co-wrote its script and produced it. The couple first went public with their relationship in 2021 and got engaged three years later in October 2023. The movie is currently showing at cinemas offering audiences suspense mixed with the performances of some popular actors around today.

Slater had won over Tatum via a push up contest which was only one of many amazing moments made during Blink Twice production stage.

