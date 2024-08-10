Christian Slater Reveals at 54 He's 'More Present' For His Children Amid Expecting His 4th Kid

During an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE at the Blink Twice premiere on Thursday, August 8, Christian Slater discussed his journey into fatherhood. The 54-year-old actor’s approach to parenting reflects a profound sense of fulfillment and growth. He noted that being a father today feels markedly different from his earlier experiences, emphasizing how his perspective has evolved over time.

Slater reminisced about his initial foray into fatherhood, describing his early years as marked by anxiety and confusion. He admitted to being more nervous and less attentive back then, portraying himself as somewhat distracted. These early struggles stand in stark contrast to his current experience, where he feels more grounded and present.

Being fully engaged in his children’s lives now brings Slater immense joy and satisfaction, a significant shift from his earlier approach. He shared that fatherhood occupies all his time and is something he deeply values. This shift in perspective has significantly enhanced his sense of purpose and contentment.

Slater and his wife, Brittany Lopez, are expecting their second child and are excited about expanding their family. They already have a five-year-old daughter.

In addition to his younger children, Slater has a 25-year-old son, Jaden, and a 22-year-old daughter, Eliana, from his previous marriage to Ryan Haddon. Slater's reflections illustrate his growth as a parent and his dedication to being a present and active father. The Unfrosted actor, who plays Vic in Blink Twice, also spoke about his five-year-old daughter, whose name has not yet been disclosed.

Recently, Christian Slater shared with PEOPLE how much joy and excitement his five-year-old daughter brings into his life. He described her as a ball of energy with a deep passion for a variety of activities.

His daughter is involved in rock climbing, ice skating, tennis, aerobics, and skateboarding. Slater described her as genuinely "unstoppable" and noted her authentic and contagious zest for life. Her enthusiasm for these pursuits energizes those around her, including Slater himself.

In a previous interview with PEOPLE during the Mr. Robot finale in October 2019, Slater reflected on the early days of parenthood. At that time, he and his girlfriend, Brittany Lopez, had just welcomed their first baby, and he shared his experiences navigating the complexities of new parenthood. One particularly memorable challenge was the task of washing infant bottles.

Slater saw this task as a significant milestone, noting the detailed and labor-intensive nature of the process. Despite the effort involved, he considered these moments crucial milestones in their journey as new parents, highlighting both the challenges and rewards of raising a young child.

He described this period as a significant milestone, especially as their baby began to genuinely recognize them and smile. While things had been less controlled in the past, the baby’s ability to see and smile was seen as a wonderful achievement.

In a later update, Slater and Lopez, who married in 2013, announced they would be welcoming a second child in April. This news was revealed at the Los Angeles premiere of Unfrosted.

On the red carpet, Lopez showcased her growing baby bump in a stunning off-the-shoulder floral gown. The couple's announcement was met with enthusiasm, and Lopez's radiant appearance highlighted the joyful news of their expanding family, making the event even more special and memorable for attendees.

