Jennifer Lopez Makes A Daring Fashion Statement In Silver Side-Slit Gown At TIFF Unstoppable Premiere

Jennifer Lopez definitely dropped jaws ‘On The Floor’ when she appeared at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) amid the premiere of her new movie, Unstoppable. She shined just like the silver dress she wore.

Lopez wore a silver Tamara Ralph dress with slit on both sides, tied together with big black bows that accentuated her figure. The singer added a Judith Leiber metallic clutch and silver heels from Dolce & Gabbana. She added a glittery eye shadow and appeared to have highlighted her cheekbones, completing her look with a nude lip shade.

According to People magazine, the singer and actress shared that the reason she wore this gown was because she “felt good.”

The Love Don't Cost A Thing songstress continued by saying, “There was a discussion about whether I should or shouldn't. And I was like, f*** it." She also shared a post of this gorgeous look on her Instagram handle.

On September 7, she reportedly returned to the event with a different yet stunning Burberry ensemble. She kept it elegant with the green color for her entire look and which also included an olive sweater and pleated skirt with a slit and leather Saddle High Boots.

To complement her look, she chose to go with gold jewelry, sunglasses, and a handbag by the brand. She tied her hair into a ponytail and went with the nude makeup. Lopez made sure to share this look with her Instagram family.

The Unstoppable movie is an adaptation of the book by the same name authored by Austin Murphy about the wrestler, Anthony Robles, whose role is portrayed by Jharrel Jerome. Lopez plays the role of Judy Robles. The actress’s ex-husband, Ben Affleck along with Matt Damon serve as producers on the movie.

According to the publication, the singer compared the premiere of her latest film to the 2019 released Hustler’s premier. She shared that the room (Roy Thompsons Hall screen) has “good luck” for her as she recalls sitting there and watching the 2019 film and, “thinking, ‘Wow, this movie works.’”

While talking about Hustlers, she shared that her role has a “different vibe” from her new movie. She continued saying that with these types of films, one never knows it could go “either way”. She shared, “So to be back here with this movie and it's a very different kind of movie, it was a really good feeling.”

