It's A Universal Human Emotion': Sister Wives Star Meri Brown Opens Up About Grief 3 Weeks After Garrison Brown's Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is struck by grief on her mother’s death anniversary and Garrison Borwn’s sudden passing. The reality TV star paid homage by sharing her experience with grief throughout her life, on Instagram. In the post's caption, Meri penned a heartfelt note for the two special souls, her late mother Bonnie Ahlstrom and Brown family member Garrison.

March 26th was a special day as it marked three weeks of Garrison’s passing and Meri’s mother’s third death anniversary. She openly spoke of her coping mechanism with death and grief.

Meri Brown’s way with grief

Having lost too many people in her life, the 53-year-old star poetically shared her complex way with grief. “Today, March 26, marks 3 years since the passing of my beautiful mom, and 3 weeks since the passing of our sweet Garrison,” Meri Brown acknowledged before adding, “Grief is a myriad of emotions that include despair and anger, feelings of pain, or hopelessness. It's a universal human emotion and a natural response to loss.”

Janelle and Kody Brown’s son, Garrison, 25, died by suicide as informed by Police in Flagstaff, Arizona, per NBC News. The Brown family, consisting of 22 members, was shocked by the unfortunate incident. Emotional, Meri collated two pictures to treasure her memories, one with her late mom and another with Garrison at his graduation.

Expressing her grief on the loss, a part of Meri Brown’s caption noted, “I've had my share of loss, both through death and the endings of relationships, and each loss is individual and has a unique timeline of manageability. Having lost to death both parents, three siblings, and now one of our boys, I recognize my coping mechanisms.”

Meri, who stars with three other wives Janelle, Christine, and Robin in the documented TLC show, Sister Wives, asserted the inevitability of grief and how going “‘back’ to normal” wasn’t possible after a loss. Besides that, the star reflected on her time on Earth and promised to cherish every moment of her life.

Garrison Brown passes away at 25

Garrison Brown was one of Janelle and Kody’s six children. He last appeared on Sister Wives in an episode on March 5. But weeks later, Garrison’s 22-year-old brother, Gabriel “discovered Mr. Brown deceased” in a possible suicide. However, the direct reason for the extreme step is still under investigation.

"On 03/05/2024 Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home. At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating,” Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of FPD confirmed in a statement to People. TLC also offered its heartfelt condolences for the Brown family’s loss in an official statement.

ALSO READ: Who Is Meri Brown? All About Janelle Brown's Sister Wife As She Pays Tribute To Garrison Brown After His Tragic Death At 25

Kody had an estranged relationship with his sons Gabriel and Garrison. Unfortunately, he was unable to reconcile with the latter before his passing. In a May 2023 episode, Kody admitted, "I haven't been in touch with Gabriel and Garrison for quite a while. I'm pretty sad that I'm not close [to them] anymore. There was just so many things in our lives that we did that were rich together, you know, just special experiences."

Advertisement

Janelle, Kody, and the Brown family are still recovering from the shock and have asked for privacy and compassion during this difficult time.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: "Beat the love out of me over our first year of marriage": Sister Wives' infamous Kody Brown blames ex-wife Meri for his move towards polygamy