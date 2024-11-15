‘It’s All Over The World’: Martin Scorsese Addresses Viral TikTok Videos With His Daughter; Reveals If Has Ever Turned Her Down

Martin Scorsese is quite critical about making social media videos; however, with his daughter, he chooses to go for a lovely time. The highly acclaimed director is known to appear in his daughter Francesca Scorsese’s TikTok videos.

However, this doesn't mean that he loves every video that she pitches him. Recently, while talking to People magazine, the Oscar-winning filmmaker opened up about the popularity of the aforementioned social media platform.

The director admitted that he didn't have much idea about TikTok before he made a video with his daughter. The Killers of the Flower Moon filmmaker also talked about his daughter, stating, “She said, ‘Dad, just do this for a minute.’ I did it, and then next thing I know, it’s all over the world.”

For those who haven’t come across these highly intriguing clips, in some of the videos Francesca is seen educating her father with Gen-Z terms that include “slept on” and “ick.”

When asked if he had ever turned down a video pitch, the director of The Wolf of Wall Street added that although he doesn't remember precisely which one, there had been a few.

The Gangs of New York director went on to add that he will say, “I think it’s going too far, honey,” to his daughter in the future for the videos he doesn't want to take part in.

Martin Scorsese also went on to detail the qualities of her daughter, stating she is a good actor and person with a great sense of humor.

Besides being famous on TikTok, the father-daughter duo had even appeared in a Super Bowl campaign for Squarespace, where the director of The Irishman was seen attempting to develop a website alongside his daughter.

In the video, however, he was even seen admitting that he is not a person with expertise in science fiction.

While having a word with Vanity Fair about the Squarespace video, Francesca Scorsese stated that she does not have any regrets about teaching her father new Gen-Z terms.

She even detailed that her father uses a few Gen-Z terms, which makes her burst out with loud laughs. Detailing on which terms he uses, Francesca stated, “Oh yeah, that slaps, and I’m so woke,” were a few.

She then also mentioned that as Martin Scorsese happens to be from a different generation, it turns out to be a little “embarrassing” hearing him say those words.

Scorsese’s latest movie happens to be Killers of the Flower Moon, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, as well as Brendan Fraser along with some really talented actors.

