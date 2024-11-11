Martin Scorsese Narrates Daughter Francesca's GRWM Video, Offering Hilarious Commentary; WATCH

Martin Scorsese took a break from filmmaking to narrate his daughter’s latest GRWM TikTok video, and might we say, the Academy Award-winning director surely has influencing potential.

Scorsese, 81, narrated his daughter Francesca’s latest TikTok endeavor, where she applied makeup in a time-lapse. According to People, the director had plenty to say about the 24-year-old's Get Ready With Me process, cracking a few hard-hitting jokes along the way.

At the start of the TikTok, per the publication, Francesca prepped her face and began applying foundation. “It looks like clown face,” her dad quickly commented, giving her no time to blend the make up product. “Patting, a great deal of patting going on,” the Killers of the Flower Moon director continued when she began using a makeup sponge.

As Francesca moved on to shaping and filling her eyebrows, Scorsese seemed skeptical. “Oh look. She’s darkening them. I don’t know if she needs to do that,” he said of her eyebrows. “I shouldn’t need to do that,” he added.

When she grabbed an eyelash curler, Scorsese expressed his fear, wrongly informing viewers his daughter was taking her eyes out. The veteran filmmaker also voiced his fear of mascara, calling it “terrifying.”

At one point, Scorsese wondered what the makeup was for, to which Francesca told him it was her everyday makeup. Ignoring her, Scorsese proceeded to mock his daughter’s lip outline, calling it “too big.” Her gloss, according to him, was “nail polish.”

“You kids are crazy, I swear,” Scorsese imparted as his final verdict.

Fans were impressed by Scorsese’s narration on TikTok, according to People.

This wasn’t the first time Scorsese appeared on Francesca’s TikTok. In October, she posted a video of herself touching up her dad’s makeup in the absence of his MUA. She described the act as “daughterly duties.”

Francesca previously quizzed her dad on modern slang words in an October 2023 TikTok video. “He low-key slayed,” she declared at the time.

For the record, Francesca Scorsese is also an actress. She is well known for starring in the HBO series We Are Who We Are and for briefly appearing in her father’s films like The Aviator, The Departed, and Hugo.

