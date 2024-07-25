'It's Always Great': RHOBH Star Sutton Stracke Opens Up About Filming Upcoming Season

Stracke is stepping into Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with a fresh perspective. In July, the reality star expressed her excitement and newfound confidence as she prepared for another season of Bravo's hit show. Her five years on the show have given her a voice and strength, both as a businesswoman and as a person.

The Green Label Capsule Collection showcases her growing influence in the fashion world and her commitment to sustainability. There will be a lot of new faces and interesting storylines in Season 14, including Dorit and Paul 'PK' Kemsley's marital woes.

A new sense of purpose is driving Sutton Stracke into season 14

On July 22, the 52-year-old reality star spoke about stepping into her power and how she plans to approach the upcoming season of Bravo's hit show. "I think that it's always great to be with a group of smart women and business women," she said. "I've learned a lot from these women for the last five years, and I've kind of come into my own."

Having joined RHOBH for season 10 in 2019, Stracke said she has found her voice. Stracke's new Green Label Capsule Collection proves just how much of a boss she actually is. Her latest clothing line promotes "all sustainable circular fashion," which was inspired by her interest in the environment.

Advertisement

She says her growth as a businesswoman has made her a better person. Fashion is the second-largest contributor to environmental damage, and she has become increasingly aware of its impact. Due to this awareness, she created her sustainable Green Label Capsule Collection. "I wanted to be a part of the solution and not part of the problem," she explained.

The filming of season 14 of RHOBH has begun

There are two new faces joining the show. Along with returning cast members Stracke, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Garcelle Beauvais, Boz 'Boz' Saint John, a celebrated author, podcaster, and marketing executive, and Jennifer Tilly, a cult favorite actress who has appeared on the show, will join the cast.

The show will probably focus on Dorit and Paul 'PK' Kemsley's marital struggles. They announced in May that they were splitting after being together for nearly nine years and sharing two amazing kids.

Advertisement

Dorit and Paul 'PK' Kemsley's marriage has been a hot topic. While the former couple acknowledged their struggles over the last few years, they said they would continue to work through them as a loving couple with two incredible kids.

In the interest of safeguarding their deep friendship and maintaining a harmonious home for their kids, they decided to take some time apart and reevaluate their relationship. As they prioritize their children and do the necessary work, they appreciate the love and support from their fans. In a joint statement, they said, "We appreciate your love and support while we do the work we need to do throughout this journey." You can watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Peacock.

ALSO READ: 'It Was A Hard Pill To Swallow': Kathy Hilton Talks About Helping Sister Kyle Richards Calm Down Post Mauricio Umansky’s Kissing Scandal