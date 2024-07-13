Blake Lively and Cara Delevingne Comment on Zoë Kravitz and Jeremy Allen White's New Steamy Campaign; See Here

Saint Laurent's latest campaign features Zoë Kravitz and Jeremy Allen White, embodying the allure of summer. Kravitz, a long-standing figure in the brand’s association, takes center stage in Henrik Purienne's 100-page photo collection, captured in timeless black-and-white.

The images transport viewers to scenic beach settings, where Kravitz effortlessly models a range of Saint Laurent attire. From sheer bodysuits and playful swimwear to elegant stockings and towering stilettos, the campaign captures the brand's signature blend of sophistication and casual chic.

According to a press release, the book "ZOË" represents the actress' Zoë Kravitz's enduring friendship with Saint Laurent's creative director, Anthony Vaccarello. The press announcement says: "In real life, as well as in her professional endeavors, Kravitz embodies the confident, modern sensuality that defines the Saint Laurent woman."

Jeremy Allen White, who also features in the campaign, showcases his toned physique shirtless. This marks another milestone for the Bear actor, who recently gained attention with his debut in Calvin Klein's campaign earlier this year, shot on a New York City rooftop.

Kravitz shared the steamy campaign video on Instagram, which allegedly garnered a wave of reactions from both fans and her celebrity friends. Blake Lively jokingly commented, "Bummer they couldn't find anyone hot to star in this video."

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum: Premiere moments

Cara Delevingne reportedly responded with a simple "BUTT," likely referring to a close-up shot of Zoë Kravitz's backside as she tore open a pair of sheer tights. Another user was quoted saying, "Wait, this is the hottest ad I've ever seen. Thank goodness I'm not at work. I need to take a cold shower." A third individual commented that it was "literally just 3 minutes of her being hot."

Recently, Kravitz and her fiancé, Channing Tatum, were spotted at the world premiere of his latest movie, "Fly Me to the Moon." On Tuesday, July 9, the couple was seen holding hands as they strolled through AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, according to sources.

Reports indicate that Tatum briefly paused to gaze at Kravitz before they continued walking hand in hand towards the theater doors.

