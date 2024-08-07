Blake Lively's fashion journey for the It Ends With Us promotional tour has been nothing short of spectacular. The diva has been serving looks related to her character—From retro-inspired prints to floral fantasies, she has managed to serve one incomparable look after another. Her latest look was a Versace dress, which was previously worn by Britney Spears in Milan, during her 2002 tour. This is undeniably the standout moment of her method dressing streak.

The actress has managed to create fashion history with this move. Let’s zoom in for some fashion motivation from Blake Lively’s latest serve.

Blake Lively made a major case for her style supremacy at the red carpet premiere of her upcoming movie, It End With Us. She made onlookers gush and gasp by wearing the Versace Butterfly dress, one of Britney Spears's most loved and recreated looks from her tour in Milan.

Blake, inspired by the iconic diva, used this occasion to pay homage to the Baby One More Time singer with her vintage Versace choice. Originating from Britney's 2002 era, this gasp-worthy look was incomparably pretty. Its bodycon silhouette worked wonders for Lively’s frame, hugging her oh-so-enviable curves and accentuating them to pure perfection.

The floor-length gown was a total work of art and allure, capturing and merging the power and beauty of multiple gorgeous hues like yellow, blue, pink, green, peach, and lavender. This stunning choice featured a frame-fitting silhouette with a one-shoulder halter neckline and fiery cut-outs in the front, enhancing the gasp-worthy look.

The beautiful ensemble aligned perfectly with Lively’s method dressing to promote her movie and her character, Lily Bloom. Heavily adorned with flower-inspired shimmering sequin embellishments, the piece sparkled and shined. Its free-flowing silhouette gracefully moved with the actress, helping her nail the look. Even her matching heels were a true thing of beauty—They gave a well-harmonized appeal to the actress’ super enchanting ensemble.

To complete the premiere look, Blake added some major charm to her ensemble with bling-worthy rings on her fingers, created by none other than the iconic jewelery designer, Lorraine Schwartz. She also added some more floral magic to her outfit with flower earrings and matching bracelets. All these choices rocked and they also allowed her statement gown to shine under its own spotlight, we love that.

Coming to her hairstyle, Lively left her luscious locks open and styled them into voluminous and loose curls with an elegant side parting. The movie star-like hairstyle was super bouncy and framed her face. The weightless elegant and manageable hairstyle was totally on fleek. Even her flawless makeup look was amazing. She went with a resplendent and radiant base. The actress also defined her eyes with volumizing mascara, feathered eyebrows, and eyeshadow. Last but not least she added a touch of color with pink lips and blushed cheeks. We love how this look enhanced her natural beauty.

So, what did you think of Blake Lively’s latest ensemble? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

