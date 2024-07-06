'Boys Gone Wild': Blake Lively Pokes Fun At Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine Promo Trip

Deadpool & Wolverine is right around the corner, and while people have already started to feel eager to see two big superheroes teaming up that too in the MCU, Blake Lively has come with something peculiar. The wife of Ryan Reynolds recently shared a clip of her husband having fun with Hugh Jackman.

Blake Lively shares video of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as those who have always appreciated Fox Studio's efforts to bring the mutants to life, are eager to watch Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters.

A lot of promotional activities have already grabbed the attention of moviegoers, such as the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket and more. Recently, fans came across a video of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on Blake Lively's social media platform.

The Green Lantern actress took to her personal Instagram and uploaded a short clip of her husband, Ryan Reynolds, with his co-star Hugh Jackman.

In the video, both the Deadpool & Wolverine leads could be seen taking part in a water gunfight on the stage of the Waterbomb Festival.

The aforementioned festival is more than a month-long event that begins on July 5, 2024, and will end on August 31, 2024.

One could see the two stars sharing a moment as they laughed together and spilled water on the audience. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were seen on a stage that had a banner of Deadpool & Wolverine, along with the Marvel Studios logo.

In her story, the It Ends with Us actress wrote a caption, “When he tells you he's going to work and then you see him on MTV Spring Break."

The caption below also read, "Boys Gone Wild: A Deadpool & Wolverine Story."

About Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is the only Marvel Studios film that will be released this year. Not only that, but the film will also introduce two big characters into the MCU.

While Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been chosen to lead the film, Blake Lively is also rumored to appear in one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year as Lady Deadpool.

Meanwhile, even Taylor Swift is speculated to play the character of Lady Deadpool, while also being involved in talks on the internet to play Dazzler.

The upcoming Marvel Studios film surely has a number of cameos, which makes it even more special for CBM (comic book movie) fans.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.