‘It’s Heartbreaking’: Morgan Spurlock’s Attorney Reacts To His Death; Reveals Super Size Me Creator ‘Amicably’ Settled Divorce With Third Wife

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Super Size Me director Morgan Spurlock, who died at 53 recently due to cancer-related complications, had amicably settled his divorce from his third wife, Sara Bernstein, just three months before his death. “It’s heartbreaking news. I know Morgan as a wonderful person to work for, very appreciative of his family, and devoted to the health and well-being of his children in addition to being a great filmmaker,” Spurlock’s divorce attorney, Randi L. Karmel, said in a statement to Page Six.

Randi L. Karmel further said, “The parties amicably settled all outstanding issues between them before his death. My thoughts are with Morgan’s family at this very difficult time.” Morgan Sprlock's brother, Craig Spurlock, also said that his death marked a sad day for the family.

More details about the divorce settlement

Morgan Spurlock married Bernstein in 2016 a few weeks before they welcomed their son, Kallen Bernstein. The duo filed for divorce in 2021 and settled the matter in February 2023. Their divorce came several years after Morgan Spurlock admitted that he sexually harassed women and had been unfaithful to "every wife and girlfriend [he] ever had."

He left behind his parents, Ben and Phyllis Spurlock, and had three failed marriages. Besides having an 8-year-old son, Kallen, Spurlock was the father of 17-year-old Laken, whom he shared with his ex-wife, Alexandra Jamieson.

Details about Morgan Spurlock's first and second wife

Morgan Spurlock was originally married to Priscilla Sommer (his first wife) between 1996 and 2003. They did not share any children. Then Spurlock and Alexandra Jamieson were married between 2006 and 2011 and she appeared alongside him in Super Size Me. They also created a television show called 30 Days, which followed their challenges as they lived on minimum wage for a month.

