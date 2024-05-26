Are Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Back Together? Reconciliation Rumors Explored

Popular supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) were in a relationship and dated for less than a year before they reportedly split in December 2023. The news of their breakup grabbed headlines after they reportedly spent Thanksgiving apart. Jenner also went on a girls’ trip to Aspen, Colo, in mid-December without him.

However, recent reports suggest that the couple might be ready to reunite after they were spotted together in Miami on Friday night. The duo dined at Gekko, a Japanese steakhouse co-owned by Puerto Rican reggaeton artist David Grutman. The pair seemed to be in a hurry as they walked out of the restaurant.

Exploring reconciliation rumors

Their night out comes a week after Jenner attended Bunny’s Orlando concert, which fueled rumors that they have patched up. Moreover, the two were also at the Met Gala 2024 after-party, spending time with each other, which was held at WSA in New York City.

The couple is even said to have stayed at the same hotel and were sitting at the same table during the after-party, where they were laughing and flirting. While previous insider sources revealed that their relationship was never serious and therefore they hit a rough patch and called it off, recent news looks like the duo have rekindled their romance once again.

Bad Bunny has a controversial and interesting dating history

Before dating Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny was in a long relationship with Gabriela Berlinger, from 2017 to 2022. Gabriela and Kendall were seen in the VIP area during Bad Bunny’s concert and several fans greeted Gabriela after spotting her two rows behind in the crowd. Bunny and Gabriela were also rumored to be engaged once, but the singer denied the news in an interview later.

Furthermore, Bad Bunny's longest-reported relationship was with Carliz De la Cruz. The two dated for five years before parting ways in April 2017. Though the duo has been broken up for many years at this point, their relationship came back into the conversation due to a lawsuit she filed in mid-2023. The lawsuit was filed in Puerto Rico and claims that her well-known Bad Bunny, baby sound bite was used without her permission.

Aside from this, Bad Bunny was also linked to Spanish-born singer Rosalía in 2019 as well as rapper Cazzu, after a photo was shared of the two kissing on stage. However, later, Bunny shut down the rumors and clarified that both of them shared brief moments but eventually became very good close friends.

