The Idea Of You Trailer: Nicholas Galitzine And Anne Hathaway's Much Awaited New Romcom's First Look Is Out

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine's much-awaited movie's trailer dropped on Wednesday. The Idea of You showcases Hathaway romancing Galitzine in the upcoming rom-com based on Robinne Lee's 2017 novel. In the trailer, it is seen that a woman, nearing her 40s, rediscovers her romantic side after meeting a boy from the band. The two indulge in some steamy romance, while the question that follows is, "What will people think?"

According to the synopsis, "When Solène (Hathaway, 41) must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter's trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes Campbell (Galitzine, 29) and there is an instant, undeniable spark."

It further reads, "As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn't long before Hayes' superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for."

Is Galitzine’s Character In The Movie Inspired By Harry Styles?

The book and the movie trailer caught the attention of fans because of similarities between Galitzine’s character and Harry Styles. This made fans speculate if the portrayal was based on Style’s way of performing. However, the author of the novel denied taking inspiration from Harry.

In an interview with Vogue in 2020, Lee said, "This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles. It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable, viable, and whole.”

The movie poster also shows the characters embracing each other, enjoying and laughing, with two glasses of champagne put aside, showcasing celebrations. The poster has the words, “When the last thing you expect becomes the only thing you want,” written on it.

Production And Cast Members Of The Film

Michael Showalter and Jennifer Westfeldt co-wrote and directed the movie based on Lee's novel The Idea of You. Showalter also directed the film, which stars Ella Rubin, Reid Scott, Annie Mumolo, Viktor White, Raymond Cham, Jaiden Anthony, and Dakota Adan, in addition to Hathaway and Galitzine.

The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 2, 2024.

