'It's Only In My Mind': Goldie Hawn Reveals The Kind Of Movie She'd Like To Make With Longtime Partner Kurt Russell And Their Family

What could be better than seeing an actual family act in a film together? The veteran actress, Goldie Hawn, opened up about her desire to make a film featuring alongside Kurt Russell, her longtime partner, and all of their children. She also revealed that she would like to make it into a comedy film.

On September 27, Friday, Hawn spoke with Entertainment Tonight at MindUP’s The Goldie Hawn Foundation charity event. She talked about her movie idea, which she has discussed previously as well.

She told the publication about what would be the central idea of the film saying, "Everybody goes to a wedding and everybody decides they're going to separate."

Hawn continued, "Oh yeah, it's a comedy, by the way. But it doesn't exist, it's only in my mind. It's very funny because weddings are funny and when everybody's not getting along and you have to pretend it's funny. We could do that."

The actress birthed Kate and Oliver from her previous relationship with Bill Hudson. She has been in a relationship with Russell since 1983 and shares a son with him named, Wyatt. Russell also has a son named Boston from his previous marriage with Season Hubley.

Oliver and Russell also spoke about the family working together. Oliver told the outlet that they have discussed it because many of their family members are part of the business. Russell confirmed that they do not have anything “solid” as it's just a concept that they would enjoy doing if that was right.

Advertisement

Oliver further said that he knew exactly what his mother was talking about, and it was based on a wedding. He said that maybe it was about his sister's initial wedding. He said, "Maybe. But it's not going to happen... it would be a great movie about family, about togetherness, about acceptance, about all of that." However, Oliver did say that it would be a great venture about being together, family, and being accepting.

Back in June, Hawn expressed this desire while chatting on Let’s Talk off Camera with Kelly Ripa's podcast. She expressed her desire to helm the project before they all get “too old.”

The idea of a potential film starring her family surely seems exciting as she along with, Russell and Kate and the other family members have created a name for themselves, and seeing all the iconic people together onscreen would surely be liked by their fans.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kate Hudson Reveals Elton John Told Her 'Wild' Stories About Her Father Bill Hudson: 'I Wanted Him In My Life...'