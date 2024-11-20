'It’s Sick, But We’re All A Little Off': Lamar Odom Defends Buying Sex Doll Resembling Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian

Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian may have split in 2016, but it looks like the former NBA player is still not over The Kardashians star. He admitted on the episode of the We’re Out of Time podcast that he purchased a sex doll that resembles his ex-wife, but he explained that it has more to do with his mental health than anything else.

“When you’re really thinking about it, (it’s) like a doll,” Odom, 45, said. “But then you think about, like, mental health, and how important that is, not just in today’s time, but just from the beginning of time.”

After host Richard Taite asked how a sex doll that looks like his ex-wife is related to mental health, Odom replied, “For me, it would be.” Odom acknowledged that his purchase was out of the ordinary, saying, “It’s sick, but I think we’re all a little off, a little weird a little bit.”

During the very distasteful conversation, Odom jested that he needed a harem for Khloé’s lookalike doll now.

These days, the Los Angeles Lakers alum admits he and Khloé don’t speak much, but he reveals he knows she still cares about him, as she always finds the time to reply to his infrequent texts.

The reality star and the basketball player tied the knot on September 27, 2009, one month after their initial meeting. In 2013, though, their marriage unraveled when Odom’s cheating scandal became public and he suffered a drug relapse. Khloé filed for divorce that December, and both stars finally signed the divorce papers in July 2015.

In October of that year, Odom relapsed again and was rushed to the hospital for emergency care after he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel while in a state of intoxication. He remained comatose and hospitalized for months, leading Khloé to remain by his side despite their ongoing divorce. She eventually called off their protracted divorce proceedings until his recovery. Once he was discharged, the two formalized their split in December 2016.

Since their separation, Odom has frequently admitted his regret for what he put Khloé through during their relationship, even declaring in February 2022 that he was going to do his best to reconnect with the Good American co-founder.

He shared in a confessional on Celebrity Big Brother that he would probably just want to take her to dinner. Odom lamented at the time that just being in Khloé’s presence and being able to tell her how sorry he was for his foolish behavior in the past would be such a blessing. He, however, also acknowledged in the same breath that he’d respect Khloé’s decision to never see him again if she made that choice.

Following her split with Odom, Khloé moved on with Tristan Thompson and welcomed two kids, True, 6, and Tatum, 2, with him. The pair, however, currently only share a co-parenting relationship, thanks to Thompson cheating on Khloé.

