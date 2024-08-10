Throwback: When Khloe Kardashian Responded To Fan Suggestion About Dating Women; Said THIS

Khloe Kardashian’s love life hasn’t been a smooth one. Over the years, she has been heartbroken a lot of times. After breaking up with Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson, the reality TV star and Good American founder, Khloe has been single for quite some time. Though she has been living a happy life with her kids, family, and business, fans never stopped asking her about her dating life.

Khloe has since then maintained her single status. However, in an interactive Q&A session, one of her fans suggested her to now date women. The reality TV star responded to that comment with a coy reply that might leave you shocked.

One of the X (Twitter) users shared a text message superimposed on Beyonce’s half-cut photo suggesting Khloe Kardashian regarding her dating situation, "I still think Khloe should be a lesbian." She replied by neither accepting nor denying it, "Well you never know what my future holds."

Kardashian’s relationship history has not been very well. It has been shown in the reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians a lot of times. Khloe has faced multiple cheating situations with her ex-husbands. Her married life with Tristan Thompson was going smooth and love-filled till their first daughter, True. But soon they found out that Tristan had fathered a baby boy with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols behind Khloe’s back.

Khloe and Tristan had begun their embryo transfer for a second child before Thanksgiving in November 2021. As per a source, Kardashian found out about Tristan’s messy situation in the first week of December. According to the Independent, Khloe in a confession shared, "I want to keep this private for my loved ones as long as possible. I can't hear about this for months, about what an idiot I am, what a dumb f*** I am… I can't even begin to think about that.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been in an on-again and off-again relationship since 2016. They welcomed their second baby Tatum in 2022. However, despite many efforts, their relationship succumbed to end because of his infidelities. But they still co-parent their kids.

Before Thompson, there were a few names with whom Khloe was linked. But her marriage with Lamar Odom was one of the other messy situations in which she had been. After meeting him in 2009, Khloe got married to Lamar but in 2013 she filed a divorce on the grounds of getting cheated on. However, after learning about Lamar slipping into a coma, she put a hold on the proceedings. A source revealed as per CNN, "The most sensible thing to do at such a time is to not make any big moves and put everything on hold. So that's what she is doing."

Well, what are your thoughts about Khloe Kardashian’s dating situation?

