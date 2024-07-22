'It's So Cute': Anthony Hall Reveals He Loves Being A Dad To A Toddler Despite Diaper-Changing Challenge

Becoming a parent often comes with its share of surprises, and for Anthony Michael Hall, the experience has been no different. The actor, known for his iconic role in The Breakfast Club recently opened up about his joys and unexpected challenges of fatherhood.

At 56, Hall is enjoying every moment with his 13-month-old son, Michael Anthony Hall II. During a recent interview, Hall shared some heartwarming and humorous tales of his fatherhood journey. Let’s take a look at them.

A hilarious start to fatherhood

Becoming a dad was a life-changing moment for Hall. He and his wife, Lucia Oskerovam welcomed their son on June 1, 2023. During an interview with PEOPLE, Hall opened up about the adorable chaos that comes with fatherhood. Hall recalls the moment he first held his son with a mix of humor and affection.

The heartfelt diaper-changing incident

The actor recalls the first diaper change with a smile, “The reality of it kicks in quick... So it was actually funny because my son, my wife, and I brought him home from Cedars. He was born on June 1st, last summer, and literally without fail, I’m not even kidding, his first diaper change... of course, he sprouts on, he just starts whizzing, just like Caesar, like a fountain at Caesars Palace. It’s so cute, right?”

This unexpected moment was both funny and memorable for Hall. He found it cute and described the scene vividly. He could imagine the visual: a nice arcing stream of pee on the way to the changing table. It gave Anthony and Lucia a quick introduction to the realities of parenthood.

Finding joy in everyday moments

Despite the challenges of diaper changes, Hall finds tremendous joy in watching his son grow. He really likes to treasure the moments when Michael chuckles and laughs. According to the actor, these are the moments that make parenthood a beautiful journey.

Even after the first few days, diaper duty hasn’t become any less challenging for Hall. He also shared another chaotic diaper change. “This morning, when I tried to change my son’s diaper he stood up and it was all over. The diaper fell and I looked down and it wasn’t pretty,” Hall laughed. But despite the mess, Hall likes doing all this for his baby.

The thrill of new parenthood

Hall, who kept his son’s birth under wraps for over a month, has openly shared his experiences since then. He and Lucia tied the knot in 2020. Hall was 55 at the time of his son’s birth and is now adjusting to the demands of parenting. Hall is fully committed, excited, and driven to keep a positive attitude toward the ups and downs of raising a child.

As Michael grows, Hall looks forward to new milestones. He’s one-year-old now so he is starting to lunge and stand up his own. Hall is very happy and proud that in no time Michael will be walking too. He also compared changing diapers of a toddler to wrestling, because the little one is constantly moving and squirming.

