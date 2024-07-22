Anthony Micheal Talks About Becoming A Dad: 'Changing a Toddler is Like Trying to Wrestle'

In an interview with PEOPLE, Anthony Michael Hall humorously compared changing a toddler to wrestling. He joked about the difficulties he faces, such as the inevitable mess of changing diapers, but emphasized his deep love for fatherhood and the joy he experiences as a parent to his son.

The 56-year-old actor became a father last summer when he and his wife, Lucia Hall, welcomed their first child, Michael Anthony, on June 1, 2023. In this week's edition of PEOPLE, the Breakfast Club actor talked candidly about his love of fatherhood despite all its ups and downs.

Michael Hall reflects on the charm of fatherhood

Michael Hall told PEOPLE how having a child quickly brought reality home. He laughed at the situation as he and his wife brought their son home from Cedars. Since the baby's birth on June 1st of last year, he has had a cute habit of urinating as soon as they change his first diaper, which Hall found amusing.

Hall found the whole thing charming and funny, comparing it fondly to a fountain at Caesars Palace. On his way to the changing table, he described a charming, arcing miniature urinal that made him laugh.

Putting aside the Caesars Palace scandal, Hall told PEOPLE that raising their son Michael was the greatest joy he had, emphasizing that his favorite thing about him was his laugh and chuckles. He went on to say that it was the best feeling when he had those small fits of laughter, calling it amazing. However, the nappy issues persisted even after the baby's first day of life and throughout his first year.

Navigating toddler diaper changes: Hall's joyful reflections

When asked when Michael last began giggling uncontrollably, Hall stated that it was that very morning when he attempted to change his diaper. His toddler, who had just learned to stand, stood up in the middle of the change, and the diaper fell off, leading to a messy situation.

Hall recalled the morning's diaper-changing mishap with animated detail. Rather than feeling frustrated, he couldn't contain his laughter at the absurdity of the situation. Reflecting on the incident, he marveled at the unpredictable nature of parenthood, noting the amusing contrast between his expectations and the chaotic reality of raising a toddler.

Hall embraced his child's spontaneity and energy during everyday tasks, such as diaper changes. He was amazed by his one-year-old's newfound ability to stand and move independently, recognizing it as a significant developmental milestone. Hall laughed, remarking that changing his toddler's diapers was more like a wrestling match due to his son's boundless energy and tendency to wiggle in all directions.

Despite the challenges, Hall viewed these moments with humor and delight, finding joy and laughter amidst the inevitable chaos that comes with raising a lively toddler.









