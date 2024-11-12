‘It’s Still My Song’: Sting Reflects On Diddy’s Sample Of ‘Every Breath You Take’

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Sting has made it clear that Sean 'Diddy' Combs' controversial legal troubles do not change his feelings about Every Breath You Take. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times on November 11, the Police frontman said he sees no reason to let the song’s connection with Diddy affect its legacy.

When asked if Diddy’s ongoing legal issues tainted his view of the song, Sting said, “No. I mean, I don’t know what went on [with Diddy]. But it doesn’t taint the song at all for me. It’s still my song.”

The original 1983 track is a cornerstone of The Police's discography and their only Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, where it held the top spot for eight weeks. Fourteen years later, Diddy famously sampled the track for his tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G., I’ll Be Missing You, which also became a massive hit.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been in the spotlight for troubling reasons. The Bad Boy Records founder is currently in custody, facing a list of serious charges, including sexual abuse, racketeering, forced labor, and bribery. Diddy was arrested on September 16, 2024, and has been denied bail multiple times. His trial is scheduled for May 5, 2025.

On November 8, a judge denied Diddy’s request for a gag order against his alleged victims and their lawyers, who he claimed were making damaging public statements. The court ruled that while protecting Diddy’s right to a fair trial is essential, the First Amendment rights of the accusers also need to be respected.

Every Breath You Take remains one of the most iconic songs in music history. Written by Sting and released in 1983, the song quickly became The Police's signature hit. It is celebrated for its haunting melody and Sting's introspective lyrics.

Diddy’s 1997 track I’ll Be Missing You, which interpolates Sting's classic, was a heartfelt tribute to the late rapper Notorious B.I.G. Featuring Faith Evans and 112, the song was a commercial success, spending 11 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

While reflecting on the past, Sting is also embracing a return to his roots. He is currently touring with guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas in a trio format, reminiscent of The Police’s three-person lineup with Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland.

“I never left The Police,” Sting shared during the interview. “I’m not sure what I did. I just made a record, as the others had done, and enjoyed it more than I did being in a band. And here I am again.”

For Sting, keeping his audience guessing is a priority. “My whole modus is surprise. I don’t want people to be entirely confident about what I’m going to do next. That’s the essence of music for me. And no one expected a trio at this point.”

