Who Might Be Members Of The New Avengers? From Captain America To X-Men

Since we last saw them all together in Avengers: Endgame, the superheroes have been quite underground. No big team-ups were noticed yet, with not any Avengers-level threat eyeing over the world or universe.

We might have seen three Marvels and three Spider-Men going all against the odds, but there is still a need to get them all together on one massive ground. Here’s our list of who could be in the next Avengers team-up.

Black Panther

The journey has just begun for this top-tier superhero, who is filled with rage. Well, Shuri has got all the skills that her brother once carried, and hence she will be brought in for the next Avengers movie.

Captain America

Sam Wilson will be next seen taking the command of the shield that Steve Rogers once wielded. It still can’t be stated if he will actually lead the team, but yes, he will be one of the prime Avengers in the film.

Red Hulk and She-Hulk

We now have a lot of Hulks in the MCU, with Bruce Banner’s green monster and his sister being the She-Hulk. Soon we are set to have our eyes on Thunderbolt’s Red Hulk. Also, we have been introduced to Skaar.

The next two Avengers movies hold high chances of bringing them all in; as for those unversed, the Secret Wars is all about getting the heroes, antiheroes, and villains from all over the universe to fight against each other.

Spider-Men

Talking about having a grand fight of superheroes, we might as well see all three Spider-Man on the battleground and maybe even Tom Hardy’s Venom.

Shang Chi

One of the newly introduced superheroes is Shang Chi. This one is without a doubt entering the team, as he has already met the big ones in the post-credit scene of the 2021 film. He has met Captain Marvel, Bruce Banner, as well as Wong.

Just as Banner said, “Welcome to the circus.”

Doctor Strange & Wong

They are now playing two of the main characters, with Wong being the Sorcerer Supreme and Strange being the one with experience of fighting alongside and planning with the previous Avengers. The two are coming to the screens.

Eternals

Eternals were introduced and went blank for a very long time. But they might be teased in the next Captain America movie, Captain America: Brave New World. As seen in the trailer, the movie will have a big battle on or around Tiamut, the dead celestial.

Fantastic Four

We know it is Doctor Doom as the next big bad, so how can the Fantastic Four stay behind? When it is they who brought him along. With the MCU’s film coming ahead introducing the first family, they are also coming to the Battleworld, as seen in many comics.

Captain Marvel

She is currently two of the most powerful Avengers, and with her grand entry in Avengers: Endgame, how can they even think of leaving her out of the picture?

The X Men

A lot of rumors suggest that The Void might be the actual Battle World. This is also the place where beings from different universes interact. And with Deadpool & Wolverine majorly taking place in The Void, Ahem! These two might drop by.

Meanwhile, we are not only talking about the X-Men as seen in the Fox movies. But if you notice, Marvel is working on its mutants carefully, with any human born with supernatural capabilities, considering them as mutants. This also means Namor, Ms. Marvel, and a few more are coming to the Battleworld.

Star-Lord

Coming to the defenders up above in space, he still has a strong story left. Star Lord is returning and the new Guardian of the Galaxy is led by someone who should have already been the boss. Rocket might too bring the team back for a bang, including Adam Warlock.

The Street Gang

We are getting Daredevil soon; he brings along his pal The Punisher. Also, Krysten Ritter had teased her return as Jessica Jones. These might as well visit the Battleworld, as Doctor Strange and Wong will make sure to not leave anyone behind.

Thor and Lady Thor

They both again fall in the same category as Captain Marvel, being the strongest of all. With Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster recently gaining her powers and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor still being around the MCU, the studio had a lot to tell about them both.

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Although the ill-fated latest entry of Ant-Man and the Wasp has nothing to do with the MCU’s future anymore. The superheroes are still important as they have knowledge of the Quantum Realm.

The Young Avengers

Marvel Studios seems to have a heavy focus on these guys. The young ones include Kate Bishop, as well as Ms. Marvel, Ironheart, Billy Maximoff, and a few more who might be witnessed in future movies.

Sentry

Thunderbolts is bringing in the grandest of them all. Sentry is too powerful and surely the one needed for the Battleworld.

