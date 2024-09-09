'It’s Such a Loss': Shannen Doherty’s Mother Rosa Reflects On Her Memories With Her Late Daughter Two Months After Her Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Shannen Doherty's mother, Rosa Doherty, recently reflected on memories of her late daughter nearly two months after her death. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star sadly passed away on July 13 at the age of 53 after her reported years-long battle with cancer. Doherty's mother also shared that her daughter fought hard and expressed the sorrow of losing her.

Last month, the Charmed actress' mother, Rosa, mentioned that she will continue the legacy of her late daughter's Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty podcast. According to People magazine, in the latest September 9 episode of the podcast, her mother and Doherty's best friend, Chris Cortazzo, remembered her two months after her passing.

During her chat with Cortazzo, Rosa Doherty said, "We're very fortunate that we have all [these memories], and it's like it brings happiness, but it also brings like it's like I can at any moment like just like burst out because it's like it's such a loss."

ALSO READ: Shannen Doherty's Mother Remembers Actress As 'My Beautiful Girl And My Heart' Following Her Passing At 53

She added, "I've said it before. Parents should never go last longer than a child. A child should never go before a parent, and it's things we have no control." The Charmed actress' mom further expressed that her "faith" reassured her everything was in God's hands, noting that it was also how her daughter approached life.

Advertisement

Rosa recalled how she once asked the late actress if she was "afraid," to which her daughter told her, "Whatever is meant to happen is going to happen. I just have to be smart and take the precautions that I need to take, and then it's in God's hands," noting that's how she lived her life while struggling with her health.

ALSO READ: Tori Spelling Reflects On Shannen Doherty's Encouraging Words Ahead Of Dancing With The Stars Premiere: 'She Inspired Me To Turn On My Power'

Shannen Doherty first opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis in 2015. In the episode, her mother also reflected on how Doherty fought her battle with cancer relentlessly, drawing much of her strength from her faith. Rosa added that her daughter had faith and belief that she was doing everything she needed to for her health.

Meanwhile, her friend, Chris Cortazzo, emphasized that The Rendering actress had been a true warrior throughout her battle with cancer. He reflected on how hard she fought, admitting, "I never thought she was gonna go. I just, I still can't believe it, but she never complained. She went to chemo and [would] be so sick."

Advertisement

Chris added that she didn't want any "sympathy" from anyone and that he had never seen anything like it in his entire life, noting, "She was a different breed."