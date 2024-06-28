'I've Never Done Anything Like That': Callie Haverda Reveals A Particular Guest Star On The 90s Show 'Intimidated' Her

The cast of That 90s Show in the new season is truly star-studded, and Haverda, the show’s leading lady, says that she was most afraid of one celebrity in particular.

”It’s a crazy stacked cast,” Haverda told PEOPLE at the show’s part two premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 25. ‘The main thing that scared me,’ Jon chuckled, ‘was Lisa Loeb.’

She also narrated what she said to be an attempt at mimicking Loeb’s Iconic music video of the song "Stay (I Missed You)" for the show, Haverda continued: "I mean, it was intimidating doing that because I was practically being her."

Haverda lamented and said, ˇ"Stay (I Missed You)" for the show, I mean, it was intimidating doing that because I was practically being her."

Callie Haverda on famous guest star in Season 2

Besides Lisa Loeb, the second season of the show boasts famous guest stars such as Will Forte, Seth Green, Carmen Electra, Wayne Knight, Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Matt Rife, and Kadeem Hardison.

"All of them are so incredible, and I was intimidated by all of them," Haverda said. "But we weekly became very comfortable with each of them. Seth Green is actually the coolest person in the world. Being able to spend so much time with him, we became very close."

Advertisement

She was still verbally affirming Green and she said, “He is so iconic and he doesn't present that way. He doesn't come to set, and he's not flaunting that in any sort of way. He's just very easy to get along with."

ALSO READ: Mame June: Family Crisis; Anna Cardwell's Fight With Cancer Worsens As June Shannon Tries To Get Her Hospice Care

Summer of '96 drama unfolds in that 90s show's new season

The new season of That 90s Show sets the scene with Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace), and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) experiencing the fun and rebellious 1996 in Point Place. Leia reconnects with her boyfriend Jay (Mace Coronel) and their close-knit group of friends: Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), Ozzi (Reyn Doi), and Nikki (Sam Morelos) start their adventures in what can become an amazing summer.

Living with her grandparents Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) Leia struggles to link up with Jay and sustain their intimacy as dark secrets lurk to destabilize the young couple. Specifically, Leia still has trouble over the fact that she almost kissed Nate and this issue complicates her relationship with Jay as well as the friends’ circle.

Advertisement

Contrasting with the humble and quiet first part, the summer builds up to drama, provoking combined feelings of anxiety and anticipation since trust is a fragile thing, especially when everyone has secrets to hide. Their eventfulness is intensified with emotions all rising in teenage mayhem as Leia and friends reveal the strange world of teenage lives and drama set in a 1990s high school environment with so much comedy and romance that we have never seen before.

New dynamics and character development ahead in That 90s Show season 2

In the new That 90s Show, following the second season, only four actors are returning from the original That 70s Show cast. Even though this type of show is designed to help launch the careers of guest stars, during the first season several well-known celebrities appeared including Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Topher Grace, however, none of them said that they would be back for a second trip and all four have confirmed this in writing.

Advertisement

Wilmer Valderrama cited organized crime drama NCIS as the reason for his absence, adding that the show shoots around 19 episodes a season. Mila Kunis, 40, told Entertainment Tonight that the couple’s decision, Ashton Kutcher, 46, feels that they have contributed their share to the series especially after their son was featured in the show. Her clients showed their satisfaction with the involvement and she parted this saying that she will never appear again.

With the show continuing, people should be prepared for new dynamics and arcs of character development for the characters, along with the presence of new and old cast members that help to bring the atmosphere of the ’90s revival.

That '90s Show made its Netflix debut in January 2023, nearly 17 years after the conclusion of That '70s Show in May 2006, which ran for eight seasons.

Part 2 of That 90s Show is set to premiere on Thursday, June 27, followed by Part 3 dropping on Thursday, October 24, continuing to bring nostalgic vibes from the 1990s to viewers on Netflix.

ALSO READ: 'Don't Discredit People': Ashley Benson Shuts Down Ozempic Usage Claims; Says She Worked Hard To 'Body Back' After Pregnancy