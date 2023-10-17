'My dream was to have a baby': Millie Bobby Brown on getting engaged to Jake Bongiovi at age 19 and not having to be 'stereotypical wife'

Ever since Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced their engagement in April this year, there has been a lot of chatter about the actress being too young to be engaged and soon to be married. The 19-year-old actress started dating the model in 2021 but became public with their romance last year at the BAFTA Awards. Brown has grown up under constant scrutiny so it was no surprise to her that the decision was so judged on the Internet.

Brown has now talked about how she has never fantasized about a wedding. Instead, her dream was to have a baby. She also spoke about how her initial thoughts on becoming a stereotypical wife changed when she met her fiance. Here's what the Stranger Things star divulged about the same and talked about the relationship influences she has had.

Millie Bobby Brown on not having to be 'stereotypical wife' to Jake Bongiovi

During a conversation with Glamour UK, Brown talked about marriage and said, "That wasn't my dream. My dream was to have a baby." She added, "I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me. So that was never my, like, intention, to be a wife." She explained that after meeting Jake she understood she doesn't have to be a stereotypical wife since he doesn't want her to be that either.

"He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that," the British actress continued. She acknowledged that being a teenager does lead to her having insecurities but her instincts helped her shape her successful career which is why she trusts herself. Brown believes her timing is right. "It's not because I can't do it in 10 years, of course, I can do it in 10 years," she said about getting ready to marry so early.

Millie Bobby Brown on getting engaged to Jake Bongiovi at age 19

Brown further asked, "But why, when I know that it's going to work now?" She continued, "You'll be able to see my movie in 10 years on TV. And I know that Jake and I will be okay. It's like, why wait? Let's go for it." The actress added that both she and Bongiovi's parents got married young and are still in love years later which has helped make this decision a lot easier for them. "We were modeled wonderful, loving relationships," Brown explained.

This is why it's something that they both have that mutual drive for. Brown also revealed that Bongiovi's family has been wonderfully accepting of her and embraced her. The founder of Florence by Mills concluded by saying that it's so nice to find a second family in them. The actress rose to fame by portraying Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things and is looking forward to wrapping the story up in the next and final season of the popular series.

