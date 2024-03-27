James Mangold Shares New Image From Set Of Bob Dylan Film Starring Timothee Chalamet; See Here

The Call Me By Your Name actor and popular star Timothée Chalamet embraces his role as Bob Dylan! The 28-year-old actor, set to portray the folk musician in the film A Complete Unknown, was spotted in New York City's Chelsea neighbourhood sporting yet another outfit reminiscent of Dylan's iconic style.

Following his previous appearance in a scarf and paperboy hat, Chalamet was seen in more formal attire, further channelling the essence of Dylan's era.

On Sunday, the Dune star was photographed casually strolling with his hands in his pockets. He wore a black button-up, green pants, a brown suede jacket, and sunglasses, which complemented his tousled hair.

James Mangold confirms Timothée Chalamet will sing as Young Bob Dylan in upcoming film

Details on James Mangold's Dylan biopic are scarce, but Chalamet seems dedicated to the attire and music.

James Mangold, 60, has confirmed the actor will sing as Dylan in the film. The film depicts the story of a young Bob Dylan arriving in New York with just two dollars before skyrocketing to global fame within three years, as the director shared in an interview with Collider last year.

The plot involves Dylan being welcomed into a folk music family in New York but eventually outpacing them as his stardom soars. The film explores a captivating true story and a pivotal moment in American culture.

The film is said to include portrayals of other iconic figures from the era, such as Woody Guthrie, Joan Baez, and Pete Seeger. Elle Fanning will portray Dylan's love interest, Sylvie Russo, with Edward Norton taking on the role of Seeger.

In preparation for the role, Chalamet, recently acclaimed for his roles in Wonka and Dune: Part Two, visited Dylan's high school in Hibbing, Minnesota, spending time with the drama department in the Hibbing Auditorium.

Timothée Chalamet's dedication impresses vocal coach for Dylan role

In a recent interview with PEOPLE , Timothée Chalamet's vocal coach, Eric Vetro, praised the actor's dedication to the role. He noted that audiences will be shocked because they'll think they're hearing Bob Dylan sing.

Once more, he has this remarkable ability to embody, not just imitate, but truly bring Bob Dylan to life at that young age.

Eric Vetro noted that transitioning from Willy Wonka to Bob Dylan involves a completely different character, voice, and everything else.

“He's incredibly versatile. He can seamlessly switch between roles," he said, likening Chalamet's performance to Renée Zellweger's portrayal of Judy Garland in 2019's Judy. A Complete Unknown doesn't have a release date yet.

