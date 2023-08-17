It's been an unexpected dark journey': Jamie Foxx speaks about his life post-hospitalization; Poses in white tee and a knitted beanie

Jamie Foxx has been recovering from a long sickness since April this year. The actor, 55, was hospitalized on April 11, when he was filming Back in Action in Atlanta. Last Wednesday he posted a candid picture of himself, stating that he is finally starting to feel himself after an unexpected dark journey. Here is everything you need to know about his health update.

Jamie Foxx recovers from a long illness

Jamie Foxx posted a series of pictures and the actor conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to those who have reached out with their well-wishes, emphasizing that he has a multitude of people to acknowledge for their support throughout his journey. His caption read, “You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank…” Expressing his gratitude, he further added, “u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays”

Jamie Foxx’s friends and fans replied back with support and wishes in the comment. Tamar Braxton wrote, “Brother I know that feeling!!! It only gets better from here! Thank God (Heart Emojis).” And Garcelle Beauvais commented, “God is amazing and so are you! (Heat Emoji)” followed by comments from other celebs and fans.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I think I found my sweet spot': Britney Spears struggle to pick a name for horse amidst her split with Sam Asghari after 1 year of marriage

Jamie Foxx speaks about his medical condition

Foxx initially ended his silence through a written message on his Instagram, addressing his numerous social media followers on May 3rd. He conveyed his gratitude, stating, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed." Building on his update about his well-being, he later shared a video message in July, delving deeper into his reasons for not providing updates to fans during his hospitalization. He also dismissed rumors about his medical conditions going blind and paralyzed in the video saying, "Now, you know, by being quiet sometimes things get out of hand. People saying what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see ... the eyes are working just fine. Said I'm paralyzed — I'm not paralyzed.”

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: How will Kristina react on finding out who Molly and TJ chose as their surrogate?