Jason Biggs Brings His 'American Pie' Jokes On The Blue Ribbon Baking Championship As A Show Host; DEETS

Jason Biggs, who now hosts Netflix’s Blue Ribbon Baking Championship, recently made a lighthearted joke referencing his famous movie The American Pie. Biggs said, “There were no pies harmed” while filming the baking competition show. He assured viewers that the show is “safe for family viewing” and is now available on Netflix.

Biggs told USA Today about hosting the show, “I’ve really wanted to host something in the food world. Of course, there’s the wink at the camera and the audience with me as a baking show host. And whenever I can’t think of something to say, I always have a pie joke in my back pocket that brings the house down.”

The show’s release comes just after the 25th anniversary of American Pie (1999). Biggs is famous for his role in the 1999 comedy American Pie, especially for the unforgettable scene with the apple pie.

That scene was so iconic that it led to a whole series of movies, including American Pie 2 (2001), American Wedding (2003), and American Reunion (2012), where Biggs is often shown holding a pie.

Biggs shared with the outlet, “My life is very much defined by a few different demarcation points, there’s getting married, and there’s having kids. But the most obvious ones in terms of craziness were Life Before American Pie and Life After American Pie.”

Despite the show being family-friendly, Biggs keeps the jokes going. In one episode, he jokes, “Take it from someone who knows. That is a very attractive pie.”

So, what does Biggs do on Netflix's Blue Ribbon Baking Championship? The show features ten state fair blue ribbon winners from across the country, all competing for a $100,000 prize and the title of Best In Fair.

Biggs co-hosts the show with his usual charm, showing off skills like juggling and catching food in his mouth. But, despite being the face of pies, Biggs doesn’t have a say in the judging. The actual judges are lifestyle expert Sandra Lee, former White House pastry chef Bill Yosses, and baking artisan Bryan Ford.

American Pie featured Biggs, Chris Klein, Thomas Ian Nicholas, and Eddie Kaye Thomas as high school friends who make a pact to lose their virginity before graduation. The movie also starred Seann William Scott, Alyson Hannigan, Natasha Lyonne, Tara Reid, Mena Suvari, Shannon Elizabeth, Jennifer Coolidge, and Eugene Levy.

At 46, Biggs is almost as closely linked to pies as he is to his acting career. Even though he grew up in New Jersey, far from the kind of state fairs celebrated in the Netflix baking competition, he’s become a recognizable face in the world of pies.

