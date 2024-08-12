Did Latto Diss Ice Spice in New Album Sugar Honey Iced Tea? Rapper Clarifies

Within a week of her third album release, rapper Latto has sparked conversations about the nature of her lyrics, particularly, her beef with Ice Spice. Originally, Alyssa Michelle Stephens, Latto released her new album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea on Friday, August 9. The project follows her 2022 album, 777.

The young rapper name-drops Ice Spice in several tracks with clever lyrics hinting at their popularized feud in the past. The final song, S/O to Me apparently takes shots on Ice Spice, 24, as Latto raps, “Ice is just water when it melts/ Wipe you down, I got plenty towels on the shelf, it’s easy.”

To make sure it was explicit enough, Latto even disses Ice Spice with her original name Isis Naija Gaston, with the lyrics, “Bye sis, funny thing about it, you can’t look me in my eye, sis.” The diss tracks fueled speculation about the Latto vs. Ice Spice feud, leaving fans online agape with her fiery lyrics.

Ahead of the release, the 25-year-old artist sat down with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden to discuss her new album. The journalist pointed out the jabs taken on Ice Spice, sensing a beef, but Latto addressed the rumors with a casual response.

“That’s not beef though, that’s art to me. I think art is up for interpretation and that’s the beauty of it. In real life, it ain’t going to be. In real life, it ain’t no beef.” the Big Energy singer clarified in the August 8 interview, per Billboard.

In the wake of the infamous Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar rap feud earlier this year, Latto noted that she is tired of discord with other artists. “I’m exhausted. For real, I’m so over the beef. I’m gonna put this out there, Latto don’t got no problems with nobody,” the BET winner said.

Latto’s jabs at the Barbie World rapper didn’t end there. A third verse of S/O to Me took a dig at Ice Spice’s collab with Taylor Swift for 2022’s Karma. “Karma will deal with you, though, I promise, your judgment awaits,” she spews.

Interestingly, both rappers mutually agree on the rumored beef, denying any existing friction between them. Ice Spice, aware of Latto’s jabs, marked it as “friendly competition” but without any real issue, in a conversation with Rolling Stone for their July 2024 cover story.

Whereas, The Rap Game alum downplayed Ice Spice saying she does not seem like the kind to engage in a rap battle. “If I was to do [a battle], it would have to be with somebody I feel like Imma go tit for tat with,” Latto told Billboard. She was unsure if Ice Spice would want to do that.

Sugar Honey Iced Tea’s disses are not limited to Ice Spice as it name-checks other artists too– Nicki Minaj to name one. Latto’s new project also features exciting collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Flo Milli, and Touchwood. The 21-tracklist set envelopes songs like Brokey, Sunday Service, and There She Go, among others.

