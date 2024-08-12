Kim Kardashian Concerned About Kanye West's Influence on New Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West and Biance Censori’s controversial marriage has sparked concerns from Kim Kardashian. The reality star, who was married to the rapper for 8 years, is aware of his evils and reportedly empathizes with Censori’s “poor” state of affairs.

The SKIMS founder and Censori, however, share no bad blood between them, with Kardashian even preserving great “compassion” for Ye’s current wife, per Ok Magazine. "She knows first hand how controlling Kanye is, and how difficult it is to get away from him once he has you hooked," an insider scooped on Kardashian’s take on her ex-husband’s issues.

Furthermore, the reality star apparently believes that Bianca Censori, 29, who worked as a design architect at Yeezy, was influenced by the rapper’s flashy lifestyle. Hence, the source echoed, “The poor girl was lured in by the limelight” and the lavish lifestyle Ye can afford.

Kim Kardashian has developed an amicable relationship with the Australian model and architect, with the two even spotted together at one of Ye’s listening parties, per Hola! Magazine.

Censori, who was usually spotted in athleisure before tying the knot with Ye, has the world frowning over her drastic weight loss and controversial outfits recently. The young architect stepped out in risqué outfits in Paris and Tokyo earlier, raising concerns about the toll her A-list marriage has taken on her.

On that note, a source once insinuated that Kardashian, who shares four kids with Ye, was agape in disbelief at “how reminiscent it is of how Kanye was with her.” It is said that the Good Morning rapper is trying to impose his disturbing ideas on Censori’s public image to create a narrative only he can control.

Ye’s actions have reportedly drawn parallels to similar intimations made in Kim’s past that eventually led to their split.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West filed for divorce in February 2021. While the divorce was finalized a year later, in November 2022, the rapper seemingly had no trouble moving on as he swiftly tied the knot with Bianca Censori in December of that year. Kim and Ye co-parent their four kids: North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

Meanwhile, the Yeezy architect’s father, Leo Censori, is distressed by his isolated daughter’s recent public appearances. The Daily Mail reported that he wants Bianca and Ye to fly out to Australia for a meeting amid concerns about her well-being.

Sources told Page Six that Ye is “invited” to Censori’s Australian home, but she fears that the situation would escalate owing to her father’s intense reaction to her recent whereabouts. The outlet also reported that her father is concerned that Ye is trying to publicize Censori as a “trashy commodity” for his own benefit.

Additionally, Bianca’s mother, Alexandra, even flew out to the U.S. to rescue her daughter from the situation, but her opinions were left unheard.

West has reportedly banned Censori from using social media for her “protection” and limited communication with her friends and family. Even though they have been trying to reconnect with their dear friend to try and express concerns, an insider conveyed that she rejected her friends’ advances.

