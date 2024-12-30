Jason Reitman Reveals Chevy Chase Told Him He 'Should Be Embarrassed' By SNL Film

Director Jason Reitman recently opened up about Chevy Chase's candid response to his film Saturday Night. The movie chronicles the chaos leading up to the first-ever episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) 50 years ago.

Reitman recalled the moment Chase watched the film with his wife, Jayni. After the screening, Chase patted Reitman on the shoulder and said, “Well, you should be embarrassed.”

Reitman shared the story during his appearance on the Fly on the Wall podcast hosted by SNL alums Dana Carvey and David Spade. Both hosts found Chase's remark amusing and fitting with his well-known persona. “It’s an exact Chevy thing,” Spade quipped, while Carvey speculated that Chase might have been joking to make the moment funnier.

In Saturday Night, actor Cory Michael Smith portrays a young Chevy Chase. Reitman stated that each of the original SNL cast members featured in the film was brought to life by focusing on a defining trait. For Chase, it was an ego that needed to be humbled.

Smith, who starred in projects like Wonderstruck and May December, did not meet Chase before playing him. He showed hope that Chase would appreciate the portrayal. “I do hope that he saw a younger version of himself,” Smith said. He also acknowledged the influence Chase had on his own career, calling it an honor to play him.

Chevy Chase was a breakout star of the first season of Saturday Night Live, known for his comedic pratfalls and anchoring the Weekend Update segment. He was also the first cast member to leave the show, pursuing a successful movie career.

Over the years, Chase hosted SNL eight times, but his hosting stints often sparked rumors of tension with the cast. His final hosting gig in 1997 reportedly resulted in a ban, though Chase has made cameo appearances since.

Both Carvey and Spade shared their own anecdotes about working with Chase during his hosting stints in the 1980s and 1990s, acknowledging his reputation for being difficult but also funny.

Reitman’s Saturday Night features a talented ensemble cast portraying the original SNL stars and collaborators. Gabriel LaBelle plays Lorne Michaels, Rachel Sennott is Rosie Shuster, and Dylan O’Brien takes on the role of Dan Aykroyd.

Other cast members include Ella Hunt as Gilda Radner, Emily Fairn as Laraine Newman, and Matt Wood as John Belushi. The film also features Nicholas Braun as Andy Kaufman/Jim Henson and Matthew Rhys as George Carlin.

