Director Chris Columbus Quit THIS Film After Actor Chevy Chase Treated Him Like 'S**t'; Recalls 'Bizzare' Meetings

Chris Columbus famously stepped away from the director’s position on the hit 1989 holiday movie National Lampoon’s Christmas and was replaced by Jeremiah S. Chechik. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the filmmaker revealed that his “bizarre” meeting with the film’s lead Chevy Chase led to his decision to quit.

“I was signed on…and then I met Chevy Chase,” Columbus recalled. “Even given my situation at the time, where I desperately needed to make a film, I realized I couldn’t work with the guy,” he added.

The Home Alone director allegedly called John Hughes — who wrote Christmas Vacation — and revealed that he was not compatible with the actor to continue with the project. During his first meeting with the Caddystick star, the latter couldn’t remember that Columbus was directing the film.

“My first meeting with him, I sat down with him. It was just the two of us. He had to know I was directing the movie,” the Gremlins writer added. When he spoke about his vision and expectations from the film, the actor allegedly remained silent throughout.

Forty minutes into the meeting, Chase allegedly asked, "'Wait a second. You're the director?'" to Columbus. "And he said to me the most surreal, bizarre thing," the director went on. "He said, 'Oh, I thought you were a drummer.' I said, 'Uhh, OK. Let's start talking about the film again,'" Columbus recalled, adding that he still had trouble making "any sense" of their interaction.

During their second meeting, which involved Hughes, the director claimed that he felt completely neglected by the actor and was basically "non-existent." He also revealed that Chase and the late producer discussed everything besides the film.

"We spent two hours together, and I left the dinner, and I thought, 'There's no way I can make a movie with this guy,'" the director recalled. "First of all, he's not engaged [in the conversation]. He's treating me like s—t. I don't need this. I'd rather not work again. I'd rather write," Columbus told the outlet.