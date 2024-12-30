Liam Payne’s Final Netflix Series Building the Band Gets New Updates, Awaits Release Decision

The death of One Direction singer Liam Payne came as a shock to the world. His last filmed highly anticipated Netflix series, Building the Band, has received significant development. As planned, it was set to premiere in 2025; however, talks on releasing the series are now ongoing, with his family participating in the discussion.

Netflix will apparently seek permission from the late singer's family before finally taking action on the same.

The Sun's source mentioned, "Netflix and the production company will meet Liam’s family to make sure they are happy with Building the Band airing in 2025."

"Nothing will be finalized until they have given their blessing. It is the last thing he worked on and he comes across so well," the source added.

Filming for the show ended at Manchester's Aviva Studios in August 2024. For the show, Payne had co-worked with other celebs, including Nicole Scherzinger of Pussycat Dolls and also Destiny's Child former member Kelly Rowland. Described as an innovative series that is also unscripted, this is a show where 50 singers try to form a band without ever meeting each other before.

Netflix described the series on their official website as "an unscripted series in which brought together 50 singers who attempt to form their own band without ever seeing each other."

While Building the Band was supposed to be a showcase of Payne's mentorship and creative vision, the series comes now with additional emotional weight as it stands as one of the final works that Payne has done.

A release date for the series has not yet been announced, as Netflix stays committed to ensuring the family is comfortable with its launch.

Unfortunately, Liam Payne died on 16 October 2024, after falling from the balcony of a hotel in Argentina. The former member of One Direction was just 31 years old and was recognized by many for his unique artistry and impact on the music industry. Through Netflix's Building The Band, his fans will get to relive his passion for music and art one last time.

