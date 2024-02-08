Jelly Roll Feels Victoria Monèt 'Deserved' To Win Best New Artist At 2024 Grammy Awards; Says, 'I'm Inspired'

The 66th musical Grammy night brought joy to people's faces and saw some remarkable emotional shifts.

Popular for Need a Saviour, musician Jelly Roll is not at all crying for his Grammy loss!

After Victoria Monét bagged the Grammy for Best New Artist Awards at the 66th Grammy Awards, Jelly shared his admiration for Victoria’s music and career journey on X (formerly Twitter) the next day.

“Victoria Monét truly deserved that award,” Jelly Roll took to X( formerly known as Twitter) after the Sunday, February 4, awards show. “She's incredible, been writing hits for others for ages. She deserves every bit of it. Let's come back stronger next year with more nominations. I'm inspired," his tweet read.

The 39-year-old country star also posted a picture on his Instagram Story with Monét from the red carpet, congratulating her with the caption, 'Congrats @victoriamonet.'

Victoria Monét thanks recording and champagne servers upon emotional Best New Artist win

Nominees for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards 2024 included Noah Kahan, Ice Spice, Gracie Abrams, The War and Treaty, Fred Again…, and Coco Jones. An emotional Monét expressed her gratitude to the Recording Academy members and even champagne servers while accepting the award.

“I’ve been chasing this award for the past 15 years. Since moving to LA in 2009, I see myself like a plant growing in soil. The music industry can seem dirty or nourishing. My roots have been growing unseen for so long. Today, I feel like I’m finally breaking through the surface,” the singer said in her acceptance speech.

Monét made waves at the Grammy Awards 2024 with her album Jaguar II, earning seven nominations and becoming the second-most nominated artist of the year.

She started her career writing for stars such as Ariana Grande , Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West , and Fifth Harmony. The singer also discussed how she was waiting for the perfect moment to catch the opportunity in her acceptance speech, “I compared the music industry to the jungle,” Monét explained while giving her last statement. “The jungle is where jaguars thrive, but it’s not always obvious. I felt the same way about working behind the scenes in music. It took a while, but I was content with the journey.”

Reaction from other nominees after Monét’s big win

Noah Kahan tweeted, saying Monét’s win was well-deserved. He added, "We're in this together, whether winning or losing. It's an honour to be nominated, and huge congrats to @VictoriaMonet on her win."

Coco Jones, another nominee for Best New Artist, took a selfie with Monét at the awards ceremony and shared it on her Instagram Story. The country duo, The War and Treaty, also congratulated Monét on their Instagram Story, describing her as kind, sweet, and deserving.

The War and Treaty member Michael Trotter Jr. praised Monét in an Instagram Story video and wrote, "A shout-out to the beautiful, talented, and humble Victoria Monet," he said in the Sunday night post. "Victoria, I told you. I pointed to you and asked, 'Are you ready?' And you were."

From experiencing a massive rise to fame to losing at the 2024 Grammy, Jelly Roll plans to win next year

The musician behind Need a Savior, Jelly Roll, who has recently seen a huge surge in fame, understands that this year wasn't his only opportunity to win a Grammy, "We'll come back stronger next year with more nominations," he said. "I'm inspired."

At the 2024 Grammys, Jelly Roll was also nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his song Save Me with Lainey Wilson. However, the award went to "I Remember Everything" by Zach Bryan, featuring Kacey Musgraves.

