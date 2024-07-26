Jennifer Aniston Wishes Matt LeBlanc aka Joey On 57th Birthday In True Friends Style: 'Hope You Are Doing...'

Matt LeBlanc turned 57 on July 25, 2024, and his former Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post. In her Instagram story, Aniston wished LeBlanc a happy birthday in a way that made fans of the sitcom smile. She jokingly wrote, "I hope you're doing so much nothing today. LOVE YOU!" she wrote, along with a previously shared reel.

Jennifer Aniston's nostalgic post delights fans

During the show's ten-year run from 1994 to 2004, the Friends cast, which included Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, developed a close bond.

Their on-screen chemistry translated into real-life friendships that have grown stronger over time. Aniston's birthday wish to LeBlanc is just one example of how the cast members stay connected, frequently sharing glimpses of their long-standing friendships with fans.

Aniston's Instagram story was not the only time she shared a throwback photo of Matt LeBlanc. She recently shared an old interview clip of LeBlanc in which he revealed a funny side to his personality. In the video, LeBlanc stated that his "absolute favorite thing in the world to do is nothing," adding that he was "great at it" because it was so simple.

Aniston agreed with this sentiment, captioning the video "Same." Fans quickly noticed similarities between LeBlanc and the popular Friends character Joey Tribbiani, who is known for his laid-back, easygoing attitude.

The post sparked a flood of comments from fans who fondly remembered Joey's iconic moments from the show. One user, @danyajoedo, received more than 10,000 likes for a comment referencing Joey's famous pickup line, "How you doin'?" Fans reminisced about Joey's love of food, his endearing lack of wit, and his close friendship with Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry).

The legacy of Joey Tribbiani and Matt LeBlanc's success

Matt LeBlanc's performance as Joey Tribbiani made him a household name and earned him three Primetime Emmy Award nominations. He reprised the role in the spin-off series Joey, spending a total of twelve years as the lovable but dim-witted actor.

While LeBlanc has had success in other projects, such as the critically acclaimed series Episodes and the sitcom Man with a Plan, his portrayal of Joey remains the most iconic.

In Episodes, LeBlanc played a fictionalized version of himself, which earned him a Golden Globe Award and four more Emmy nominations. From 2016 to 2019, he co-hosted Top Gear, a popular British television show.

Despite these accomplishments, the character of Joey Tribbiani remains a fan favorite, with many fans noticing similarities between LeBlanc and his on-screen personality.

