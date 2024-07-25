What Is Matt LeBlanc's Net Worth? Exploring The Friends Star's Wealth And Fortune

Matt LeBlanc, 56, is one of those actors who has had an amazing career trajectory. It should come as no surprise that he is recognized globally, thanks to his role as Joey in the iconic sitcom Friends.

The aforementioned series helped him and his co-stars skyrocket their careers. Even after starring in the acclaimed series, he continued working with different people on various projects. Each project is a testament to his artistic brilliance.

The veteran actor has achieved so much in his decades-long career. Many wonder about his wealth and fortune. Read ahead to learn more about Matt LeBlanc’s net worth.

What is Matt LeBlanc’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 56-year-old actor’s net worth is USD 85 million. This figure reflects his hard work and dedication to his craft.

Before being offered a spot on Friends, Matt LeBlanc acted in multiple advertisements and appeared in several minor roles.

Throughout his career, he has earned recognition and accolades, including three Emmy nominations. His fan base continues to cherish his performances in the acclaimed sitcom.

Matt LeBlanc’s early life

Matt LeBlanc’s full name is Matthew Steven LeBlanc. He was born in Newton, Massachusetts, on July 25, 1967, to Patricia and Paul LeBlanc.

He attended Newton High School, where he was in the same class as famous comedian Louis C.K. LeBlanc graduated in 1985.

Advertisement

He then enrolled at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, but during his second semester, he dropped out to pursue a career in show business.

An insight into Matt LeBlanc’s career

Initially, Matt LeBlanc aimed to become a model and moved to New York City for that purpose. However, he was told by many in the industry that he was too short to succeed as a model.

According to Clutch Points, a woman invited him to an audition, which led to him signing with her manager and starting his acting career. He appeared in numerous commercials, including a Heinz Tomato Ketchup advertisement in 1987.

In the following year, he made his TV debut in TV 101 and had a recurring role as Vinnie Verducci in Married… With Children. LeBlanc also appeared in music videos for artists like Jon Bon Jovi, Alanis Morissette, Tom Petty, and Bob Seger. He was left with only USD 11 before booking his role in Friends.

Advertisement

Matt Leblanc book’s the Friends gig

The actor finally got his big break when he booked the role of Joey Tribbiani in Friends. The series premiered in 1994 and became a cultural phenomenon, running for 10 seasons until it ended in 2004.

Joey, a foodie, ladies' man, and sweet yet goofy character, won the hearts of audiences, garnering immense love and affection from the show's fanbase.

For his work on the sitcom, LeBlanc was nominated three times for Daytime Emmy Awards. After the show ended, he starred in a spin-off titled Joey, which aired from 2004 to 2006 but did not last long. Following the cancellation of the spin-off, he took a five-year career break.

Matt Leblanc’s other notable work

The actor’s filmography features a variety of roles. He has appeared in movies such as Ed, Lost in Space, All the Queen’s Men, and Charlie’s Angels.

In addition, he starred in the series Episodes, which ran from 2011 to 2017. In 2016, he hosted Top Gear and also starred in CBS’s Man with a Plan, leaving his hosting role in 2018.

Advertisement

LeBlanc has received numerous awards, including a Golden Globe for Episodes and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Friends. He has also won People's Choice Awards for both Man with a Plan and Joey. His CBS series was canceled in 2020.

The year 2021 brought nostalgia for fans as he appeared in Friends: The Reunion alongside his co-stars. He also featured in Top Gear: A Tribute to Sabine Schmitz.

How much did Matt LeBlanc earn from Friends?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, during the first season, all the cast members were paid USD 22,500 per episode, totaling USD 540,000 for the season.

In the second season, their salary increased to USD 40,000 per episode, amounting to USD 960,000. As their contracts came up for renewal before the next season, the cast successfully negotiated a raise to USD 75,000 per episode.

For seasons 4, 5, and 6, they earned USD 85,000, USD 100,000, and USD 125,000 per episode, respectively.

The cast came together again to negotiate a substantial salary increase, resulting in USD 750,000 per episode for seasons 7 and 8. For seasons 9 and 10, they earned USD 1 million per episode, resulting in a total of USD 24 million for season 9 and USD 18 million for season 10, according to the same source.

More about Friends royalties

The cast was able to negotiate backend points during their 2000 contract negotiations, allowing them to receive royalties from the show's syndication sales.

Advertisement

The revenue from streaming partners and syndication royalties for the sitcom has surpassed USD 1 billion. Reportedly, the royalties can bring in USD 10 to 20 million for each cast member in some years.

More about Matt LeBlanc’s romantic relationships and personal life

The actor tied the knot with his longtime partner Melissa McKnight who was a model. They married in 2003. The following year, the pair welcomed that daughter, who they named Marina.

Both McKnight and LeBlanc divorced in 2006. The actor began dating Andrea Andres in 2006, who he met on the set of Joey series. They dated till the year 2015.

Matt LeBlanc’s properties

After his split with his wife, in 2007 he purchased a house in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles for USD 7.4 million, according to the website.

He moved out in 2012 and rented the property for USD 13,000 each month as per real estate listings.

He attempted to sell the house for USD 10 million in 2016. The actor eventually found the buyer, who purchased the house for less than USD 7.4 million which the actor himself had spent on it 10 years prior.

He owns a couple of homes (situated beside each other) in Encino, California. He also bought a ranch in 2002 in Santa Ynez, California which ranges upto a 1,000 acres, per the outlet.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian's Therapist Reveals Startling Insight into Her Calm Demeanor