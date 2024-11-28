Jennifer Garner Mourns Death Of Her Beloved Golden Retriever; Announces Unfortunate News On Social Media

Jennifer Garner mourned the death of her 9-year-old Golden Retriever, Birdie.

The actress shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram account, where she revealed that her pet wasn’t feeling well on the morning of her death. The actress also shared Birdie’s favorite things to do.

In her social media post, the Emmy-winning actress shared that Birdie had been a good dog and quite loving throughout her life. She wrote, “The vet told us that dogs often hang on until their person comes home from college, and we believe Birdie did just that, so that we could pet her soft ears together and thank her for being the world’s best dog.”

Her post further read, “Birdie loved to be read to, always found her way into a pretend cooking show, and knew just how to give people what they needed (as evidenced by her happy days as a dog therapy team with Mo).”

Garner also shared some pictures of Birdie in a carousel post, including one where the dog was seen giving a bright smile while standing outside in the backyard.

Further in her tribute post, the actress wrote, “She lived a happy dog life and is now in the role she was born to play: angel girl.” She continued, “It’s a gift to love and be loved by such a creature as Birdie the dog.”

ALSO READ: Jennifer Garner Turns Into Jenna Rink As She Dons Iconic 13 Going On 30 Dress For Halloween; See Here

Garner additionally shared a video of herself reading a book alongside her pet, Birdie, who leaned in as she put on her glasses. The video also featured a stained glass piece displayed at the actress’ home.

Advertisement

Moreover, the 13 Going On 30 star reflected on having the loveliest time with her dog while Birdie was still by her side on this earthly journey.

Previously, Birdie had made an appearance alongside Garner on the We Walk Dogs YouTube channel.

In other news, the actress celebrated Thanksgiving with her daughters. Garner’s eldest daughter, Violet, flew home from Yale University to join her mother and siblings for the festive holiday.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Garner Opens Up About Her Eating Habits In Her Growing Up Days; Says, ‘We Had Only What...’