“Blessed” Ben Affleck Celebrates Thanksgiving with Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck cherished the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children. A source exclusively revealed to Page Six that the actor felt “blessed” during the family gathering and appreciated the sense of comfort he finds around Garner. Despite their separation, Affleck values the bond they continue to share for the sake of their family.

The former couple, both 52, began their Thanksgiving by volunteering with the Midnight Mission in Los Angeles, where they helped feed 2,000 homeless and near-homeless individuals. Later in the day, Affleck and Garner joined their children—Violet (18), Seraphina (15), and Samuel (12)—for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. The meaningful day reflected their shared commitment to their family and the community.

Though divorced since 2015 after 10 years of marriage, Affleck and Garner have maintained a strong and amicable relationship, rooted in their dedication to co-parenting. A source shared that Affleck feels a deep sense of ease around Garner, stating, “Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while, he feels a certain level of comfort with her.” This Thanksgiving gathering was not an isolated occurrence, as the former couple has celebrated the holiday together on previous occasions as well.

Their reunion this year comes amid personal changes for Affleck, as it follows Jennifer Lopez’s filing for divorce three months earlier. Lopez, who eloped with Affleck in 2022 and later celebrated a larger ceremony, spent Thanksgiving alone and shared a solo photo with a turkey on Instagram. The singer used the opportunity to express gratitude to her 250 million followers, writing, “I hope everybody had a beautiful and Happy Thanksgiving. I am so incredibly grateful for all of you.”

Despite life’s changes, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner continue to prioritize their children and shared family traditions. Their ability to come together, not only to celebrate the holiday but also to give back to the community, highlights their commitment to creating a harmonious environment for their kids. Through their actions, they demonstrate that respect and collaboration can endure even after separation.

