Jennifer Garner Jokes About Ben Affleck’s Daredevil In Deadpool & Wolverine; KNOW More

Marvel actress Jennifer Garner has returned to the Marvel universe in the new film Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie features a star-studded performance by Elektra’s Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The film directed by Shawn Levy has many surprises and cameos.

A nod to the past

In one of the scenes, Deadpool (played by Reynolds) sympathizes with fallen Marvel characters. When he says Daredevil, a role her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, had played earlier, Garner’s Elektra simply replies with “Oh, it’s fine.” This moment adds to the humor of the movie and refers to her past relationship with Affleck.

A memory from ancient times

In 2003, Garner first appeared as Elektra in Daredevil, an Affleck counterpart. She then repeated this character in 2005’s stand-alone film called Elektra. After nearly two decades she is back in action. Last summer it was announced that she would be returning as Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Garner recently shared her thoughts on her time as Elektra during an interview. She talked about the problems of wearing tight costumes and having to undergo intense martial arts training.

“I had to be cut out of and sewn into the pleather pants every time I had to pee,” she said. Nevertheless, these were some of the things that didn’t stop her from embracing this role requirement physically.

Garner’s action-packed career

Garner is also known for starring in other action movies such as The Kingdom (2007) and Peppermint (2018). She wants more chances to do action roles though. “I’d wanted to do something physical, but the roles that came my way didn’t have high enough stakes,” Entertainment Weekly was told.

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently playing in theaters providing viewers with a combination of action, humor, and nostalgia. Garner’s comeback as Elektra is one of the highlights that reminds everyone why she is still such a great fit in superhero films.

