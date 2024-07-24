'Contact Me': Jennifer Garner Shares Her Plans To Start A Bird Modeling Agency After Becoming a 'Birder'

Jennifer is one of the wittiest and funniest actresses, her social media is full of interesting videos. In a recent Instagram reel, the 52-year-old actress, who presently spends some time bird-watching, shared her future plans. Jennifer Garner joked on social media that she was going to launch a bird modeling agency.

Jennifer Garner shares her plans to start a bird modeling agency

In the video, Garner can be heard saying, "I just became a birder and it turns out that my yard has the prettiest birds in all of California. So I have a little modeling agency for dark-eyed juncos, oak titmouses, and California toowhees.

The Daredevil actress went on, saying, "Yeah, I don't know what to tell you, they're gorgeous," as the camera pans to several birds that are appearing in the distance.

Garner added in the caption, “Contact me for your bird modeling needs. Actress Angela Kinse dropped a comment, "Yaasssss!!!! Welcome to the bird lady club! Hit me up for all the hummingbird accounts."

Garner's news about her modeling agency for birds comes after she revealed on Saturday, that she showed her cat Moose around their house, showing him places he had never seen before, like the microwave and refrigerator.

Jennifer Garner is a fun mother

The actress recently posted an adorable video of herself that included a glimpse of a game of pool she enjoys with the kids whom she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

On July 7, Jennifer Garner posted a cute video to Instagram that may or may not include one of her children, who the actress said she prefers to keep out of the spotlight. The actress posted a video of herself in a pool, where she was seen engaging in a game she described as involving spoons and goggles.

Garner has been busy with her acting career also. Her big upcoming project is none other than Deadpool & Wolverine which is releasing on 26th July, 2024.

