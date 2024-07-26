Paris Olympics 2024: Zendaya, Jeremy Allen White And More Arrive For The Star-Studded Prelude Event

The Olympic 2024 prelude event hosted by Pharrell Williams was a starry affair! The glittery high-fashion event, co-chaired by Charlize Theron, Serena Williams, Rosalía and Omar Sy, was attended by international celebrities, including Zendaya, Sophia Bush, Jeremy Allen White, Snoop Dogg and many more!

Celebrities attend the Paris Olympic prelude event

Musician Pharrell Williams, the creative director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s collections, hosted a glamorous party before the Olympic 2024 opening ceremony. Celebrities including Zendaya, Mick Jagger, Jeremy Allen White, LeBron James, Zac Efron, Queen Latifah, Snoop Dogg, Elizabeth Banks, John Mulaney, Judd Apatow, Steven Spielberg, Jon M. Chu, Baz Luhrmann, Spike Lee, Daniel Kwan, Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka came to the event in à la mode.

Zendaya wore a shimmery black bodycon gown with chic yet minimalistic makeup and left blonde open. The Bear actor wore a Pop star and donned an all-black suit paired with black shoes. Tyla performed at the event, and Pharrell teased his new single, Triumphus Cosmos, which has a message relevant to the Olympic games.

Details about the Paris Olympic prelude event

Pharrell curated the event by selecting a prestigious group of musicians, including KAWS, JR, Daniel Arsham, and Derek Fordjour. The event also incorporated interactive art installations designed by Titus and Julia Chiang. In the spirit of sports, it also had archery, tennis, basketball, and equestrian games.

Advertisement

NBC Univeral made a generous donation to the International Olympic Committee Olympic Refuge Foundation. The charity organization supports the Olympics and the athletes from 11 different countries who are part of this year’s IOC Refugee Olympic Team in Paris.