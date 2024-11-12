Jennifer Garner Opens Up About Her Eating Habits In Her Growing Up Days; Says, ‘We Had Only What...’

Jennifer Garner recalled her growing-up days and the type of food intake she had as a kid. During her appearance on the Lipstick on the Rim podcast, the actress let her fans peek into her childhood and dietary habits back in the day.

In conversation with Molly Sims, Garner revealed to have only what her mother could make. She went on to state that the intake of processed food was low compared to recent times. The actress shared that she even tries to keep her kids off the junk food.

In talks with the podcast host, Garner revealed, "We didn't have processed food at all. Not because my mom thought of it that way. It was expensive. So we had only what she could make.” The Elektra star further added, "I'm not one to love having processed food around."

Speaking about letting her kids have healthy food as well, the actress shared with Sims, "Kids deserve better. It really matters what you put in a child's body."

In one of the previous interviews with People Magazine, the actress shared that her mom was proud of the nutrition and the quality of food she provided to her kids. 13 Going on 30 actress revealed, “Of anything I’ve ever done, this means the most to my mom—that her farm is being brought back to life, and it’s growing things for babies. It’s just the coolest.”

As for the actress’ family, Garner recently shared a picture on her social media platform with her mother and sister as she stopped by her home state in West Virginia.

The picture surfaced on the internet several months after her father, William Garner, passed away. The Deadpool & Wolverine announced the death of her father on her Instagram, with a heartfelt note in the caption.

She wrote, "We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us …"

Garner further added, "While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85-year-old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners.” The actress concluded by stating that her family is grateful to her father for being the strength.

