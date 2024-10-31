Jennifer Garner Turns Into Jenna Rink As She Dons Iconic 13 Going On 30 Dress For Halloween; See Here

Jennifer Garner transformed into Jenna Rink from 13 Going On 30 for the Halloween celebrations. On Wednesday, October 30, the actress shared a video of herself donning the iconic dress from the film, along with a blue butterfly necklace and a sling bag.

Additionally, Garner put on long socks, pink sneakers, and make-up in the way her character from the 2004 film would have applied.

Along with the video, the Elektra star shared the caption, “Happy 20th Halloween, Jenna Rink.” She also put on the same hoop earrings from the movie as well.

Soon after the actress uploaded the video, her fans expressed their excitement in the comment section. One user shared, “You will always be Jenna Rink to me. I watched 13 Going on 30 for the first time when I was 13 and on my 30th birthday this year.” Another one of the fans wrote, “My inner child got so giddy seeing you in the dress.”

Garner starred in the film alongside Mark Ruffalo, who played Matt, the love interest of the actress Christa B. Allen and Judy Greer. The movie revolved around a 13-year-old who wished to turn old “flirty and thriving” on her birthday.

With her wish coming true, Jenna explores her relationships and career as a 30-year-old woman. She also gets together with Matt, her childhood friend. As they spend time together, both of them realize their feelings and become a couple.

Advertisement

According to the film's official synopsis, “Jenna Rink makes an unusual wish on her birthday. Miraculously, her wish comes true, and the 13-year-old Jenna wakes up the next day as a 30-year-old woman.”

Meanwhile, the movie turned 20 in April this year, and the writers, Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa revealed that they got the idea for the movie by watching their 13-year-old cousins on Thanksgiving day.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Yuspa shared, “At that time, both of us had 13-year-old girl cousins. We all got together for one Thanksgiving and we were listening in on them, and they were just so funny to us.” Goldsmith went on to add, “One girl’s biggest goal in life was to have different lip gloss for every day of the year.”

Moreover, a 13 Going on 30 musical is currently in development and will open at the Manchester Opera House in 2025.

ALSO READ: Will There Be A 13 Going On 30 Reboot? Team Weighs In Jennifer Garner And Mark Ruffalo Starrer Turns 20