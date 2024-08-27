What is Jennifer Garner's Net Worth in 2024? Everything To Know About Her Hollywood Career

Jennifer Garner, born April 17, 1972, in Houston, Texas, is a well-known American actress and producer with an estimated net worth of $80 million. She became well-known for her role in the television series Alias, which led to roles in films such as 13 Going on 30, Daredevil, and Juno.

In addition to her acting career, Garner co-founded the baby food company Once Upon a Farm and is a spokesperson for brands such as Capital One and Neutrogena. This has been possible due to her successful career and involvement in a variety of ventures.

Jennifer Garner relocated to Los Angeles in 1997 to pursue her acting career after graduating from high school and securing modest roles in miniseries. She soon landed her first major role in the television film Rose Hill and debuted in the period drama Washington Square.

She was cast in Deconstructing Harry, but the majority of her scenes were cut. She rose to prominence in 1998 as Felicity's lead. She has also appeared in popular movies such as Pearl Harbor (2001) and Dude, Where's My Car? (2000).

Jennifer Garner's career took off in the early 2000s after she was cast as Sydney Bristow on the TV series Alias. The show was a huge success and aired for five seasons. Garner's salary increased as the show grew in popularity. Alias won numerous awards and received widespread recognition.

Garner appeared in movies while filming Alias. She played a small role in Steven Spielberg's 2002 film Catch Me If You Can. Her first major film role came in 2003, when she appeared alongside Ben Affleck in Daredevil. In 2004, Garner starred in the romantic comedy 13 Going on 30, which grossed $96 million worldwide.

Following Alias's conclusion in 2006, Jennifer Garner briefly left the acting world. In the 2007 film Juno, she made a comeback as Vanessa, a woman hoping to adopt a child.

She later returned to acting, co-starring with Kevin Kline as Roxanne in Cyrano de Bergerac on Broadway. Her career was sustained by these roles, which also validated her reputation as a well-known Hollywood actress for both television and film.

