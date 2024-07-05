Jennifer Garner Sets Boundaries Amid Ben Affleck's Rumored Divorce With Jennifer Lopez; Report

Jennifer Garner has signed out of the drama. As of late, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's strained relationship has sparked divorce rumors while Garner was reportedly helping her ex-husband with marriage advice.

But it seems the 30 Going On 30 star is done with Affleck and wants the least involvement in their divorce drama. Sources reveal that the Affleck-Lopez split has been personally triggering for Garner.

Jennifer Garner is done playing marriage counselor

Jennifer Garner, 52, has decided to distance herself from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s rumored divorce after helping him “work on his marriage” for some time now. An insider recently spilled to the Daily Mail, “Jen eventually got to a place where she was like, ‘Sorry, figure this out yourself’...and she is done playing marriage counselor to her ex-husband and his wife.”

The circumstances brought back memories of Garner’s divorce from the Batman actor, with whom she shares three kids– Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

“Throughout their marriage, there were times when Jen felt like she was second to JLo even though there was no communication between her and Ben for years,” the source added. As much as she would like to not be involved in the public episode, the Elektra star also wants her kid out of the scene.

The expected divorce has shoved everyone under JLo’s radar into the spotlight which reportedly was not embraced by Garner. The source also shared that the actress was “surprised” by Affleck’s sudden public presence because she had known him be to a highly private person.

Advertisement

Regardless, Garner is concerned for her kids, and the couple’s well-being but does not wish to be dragged into the scandal anymore.

Garner and Ben Affleck, 51, got married in 2005, two years after his wedding with JLo was called off. The former couple welcomed three children but eventually finalized their divorce in 2018, per Stylecaster.

Ben Affleck was captured visiting ex-wife’s house

A lot has been going on amongst the star-packed trio of Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, and JLo. While JLo cools off far away in a solo Europe vacation, the Oscar winner was photographed entering Garner’s abode in early July, per Page Six.

Reports claim the 51-year-old actor is currently residing in a lavish Brentwood rental to be near his three kids.

Earlier, news of Affleck and Lopez’s 60 million USD home being up for sale also made headlines. Art collectors were reportedly purchasing “art and some pieces” from the property in June, soon after the actor removed his belongings from the residence, per the source.

Advertisement

Affleck and JLo’s romance goes way back to 2001 when they first met on the sets of Gigli. They were on the verge of getting married in 2003 but called it off soon after their engagement the year before. The star couple gave love another chance and reunited in 2022, wasting no time to turn it into a marriage within a year.

However, their marriage has seemed to slip into troubled waters at the moment. The couple also co-parent JLo’s kids from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Matt, and Emme.

ALSO READ: ‘I Prayed For 20 Years': Jennifer Lopez Once Revealed How Her Mom Responded To Her Reconciliation With Ben Affleck