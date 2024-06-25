‘I Prayed For 20 Years': Jennifer Lopez Once Revealed How Her Mom Responded To Her Reconciliation With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are rumored to be dealing with a strained marriage. But their romance has withstood the test of time as they first got engaged in 2002, yet tied the knot two decades later. Despite their ups and downs, Lopez’s mother revealed she had constantly rooted for her daughter and Affleck’s reconciliation from behind the scenes, after the couple split in 2004.

Interestingly, JLo was not aware of her mother’s hopes and was rather surprised after she learned about it. Later, the singer reflected on her mother’s revelation saying how she had always loved her now-husband Ben Affleck since their early years of dating.

Jennifer Lopez reacts to mother’s wish for her to reunite with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, 54, and Ben Affleck’s relationship has endured many hurdles throughout the years. The person most joyous, after the couple reunited in 2021 and eventually got married a year later, was JLo’s mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez.

While promoting Lopez’s 2023 Netflix film, The Mother, Rodriguez was once unable to contain her excitement for her daughter’s reconciliation with Affleck, and revealed she had prayed for it since their split in the early 2000s. “I knew that you would always get back together because I prayed for 20 years,” she admitted during a May 2023 episode of Today, per HuffPost.

Advertisement

Surprised by her mother’s remark, the Selena star opened up about it during a red-carpet interview and confessed she never knew about it nor did her mother convey the same. Lopez told Entertainment Tonight, “It’s so funny, she never said that to me. We never spoke about it. She really loved him when we were together before, so maybe deep down, I don’t know.”

The 51-year-old actor has played a significant part in JLo’s life. She released her album, This is Me…Then in 2002, the year of their engagement. Thus, the songs explored themes of falling in love whereas her latest album, This is Me…Now, released in February 2024, travels through the 20 years of their separation and into their relationship now.

JLo also talked about going on an “incredible” journey for the past two decades that has helped her grow and with her priorities shifted by having a family and being married.

Advertisement

What is going on between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

While their reconciliation symbolizes the power of love, the star couple is dealing with relationship issues again. Lopez and the Batman actor are reportedly living separately. Sources claim their marriage is “not in the best place at the moment,” per People.

Rumors about a possible divorce surfaced after the couple were not seen together for about a month. But the couple are trying to sort it out while taking some time off from living together, per US Weekly.

Affleck is known to be notoriously private about his life whereas JLo’s fame goes worldwide. This contrast is speculated to have caused differences in their marriage. The duo share a blended family of the actor’s three kids with ex-Jennifer Garner, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, and JLo’s twins with ex-Marc Anthony, Max and Emme.

The pop star also canceled her This is Me…Live Summer 2024 tour to spend time with her family, in May.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Jennifer Lopez Reflecting On Marriage Amidst Divorce Rumors With Ben Affleck? Here’s What We Know